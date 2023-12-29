Maine State Police searching for suspect in murder at Waterville liquor store

Police issued an arrest warrant for Spridal Hubiak, 20, of Waterville, who is an employee of Damon’s Beverage located on Jefferson Street, the department said in a statement. Investigators believe Hubiak has left the state, the department said.

Law enforcement in Maine are searching for a suspect who allegedly murdered a co-worker at a liquor store in Waterville on Thursday, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

Angela Bragg, 52, of Waterville was found dead inside Damon’s, the department said in a statement. Her death was caused by “sharp force injury” and ruled as a homicide after an autopsy done on Friday by the state medical examiner’s office, the statement said.

At 4:34 a.m., Waterville police responded to a call from the store, the statement said. Another employee had found a co-worker’s body, later identified as Bragg, inside the store, the department said.

Maine State Police and Waterville police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about Hubiak’s location is asked to call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.

