fb-pixelMore notable deaths - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

More notable deaths

Updated December 29, 2023, 9 minutes ago


National

James Buckley, senator

Thomas Donahue, labor leader

James Abourezk, senator

Ann Korologos, labor secretary

James Watt, energy secretary

James Dobbins, diplomat

Catherine Burks-Brooks, freedom rider

Randall Robinson, lawyer-activist

Harold Brown, Tuskegee airman

Casey Hayden, political activist

Peg Yorkin, feminist leader

Melvin Wulf, civil liberties lawyer

Judy Heumann, disabled rights leader

Peterson Zah, Navajo leader

Billy Waugh, Green Beret legend

Ady Barkan, health care activist

Robert Hanssen, FBI agent/Russian spy

Ted Kaczynski, Unabomber

Linda Kasabian, Manson gang member

Herbert Kohl, senator

World

Anthony Holden, British journalist

Alvaro Colom, Guatemalan president

Alice Shalvi, Israeli social activist

Mohamed Al Fayed, Egyptian businessman

Solomon Perel, Holocaust survivor

Advertisement

Traute Lafrenz, WWII resistance fighter

King Constantine II, exiled Greek monarch

Li Keqiang, Chinese premier

Jacques Delors, French diplomat

Wolfgang Schäuble, German diplomat


Literary

Edith Pearlman, author

Herbert Gold, novelist

Harold Kushner, rabbi-author

Fay Weldon, essayist, playwright

Dan Greenburg, author

Ronald Steel, historian

Jonathan Raban, travel writer

David Ferry, poet, translator

John Jakes, novelist

Ted Bell, spy novelist

Linda Pastan, poet

Paul La Farge, novelist

John Nichols, novelist

Tim Dorsey, novelist

Julie Anne Peters, YA novelist

Donald Spoto, biographer

D.M. Thomas, novelist

Carol Higgins Clark, mystery writer

Royston Ellis, poet

Keith Waldrop, poet

Julie Garwood, romance novelist

Michael Bishop, author

Ian Falconer, author-illustrator

Vincent Patrick, author-screenwriter

Howard Becker, sociologist

Richard Snyder, publisher

A.S. Byatt, author

Television and radio

Ed Ames, actor, singer

David McCallum, actor

Suzanne Somers, actor

Cindy Williams, actor

Charles Kimbrough, actor

Lance Reddick, actor

Mark Margolis, actor

Mark Goddard, actor

Richard Moll, actor

Annie Wersching, actor

Lisa Loring, actor

Paxton Whitehead, actor

George Maharis, actor

Adam Rich, actor

Angus Cloud, actor

Ron Cephas Jones, actor

Inga Swenson, actor

Marty Krofft, producer

Pat Cooper, comedian

Lloyd Morrisett, “Sesame Street”co-founder

Harry Lorayne, magician

Theater, dance, and opera

Frances Sternhagen, actor

Frank Galati, director

Lupe Serrano, ballerina

Arthur Duncan, tap dancer

Lynn Seymour, ballerina

Advertisement

Michael McGrath, actor

Virginia Zeani, opera star

Grace Bumbry, opera star

James Bowman, opera star

Valda Setterfield, dancer

Gus Solomons, dancer

Johaar Mosaval, dancer

Jango Edwards, clown

Sheldon Harnick, lyricist

Michael Blakemore, director

Eugene Lee, set designer

Robin Wagner, set designer

The arts

Alfred Leslie, painter

Fernando Botero, painter

Julian Wasser, photojournalist

Michael Snow, artist

Vera Molnar, computer artist

Richard Hunt, sculptor

Ron Labinski, architect

Carl Fischer, photographer

Elliott Erwitt, photographer

Eugene Kohn, architect

Rafael Vinoly, architect

Mica Ertegun, interior designer

Jon Haggins, fashion designer

George Tscherny, graphic designer

John Romita, comic book artist

Brice Marden, painter

Radcliffe Bailey, artist

Francoise Gilot, artist

April Kingsley, curator-critic

Mary Quant, mother of the miniskirt

Paco Rabanne, fashion designer

Jackie Rogers, fashion designer

Richard Hunt, sculptor

Pope.L, performance artist


Business and finance

David Gilmour, Fiji Water mogul

Red McCombs, entrepreneur, media mogul

Bob Lee, Cash App founder

Leon Levine, Family Dollar founder

Gerald Meyers, auto executive

Shoichiro Toyoda, auto executive

Harvey Pitt, SEC chair

Charles Munger, Berkshire Hathaway vice-chair

Luiz Barroso, Google visionary

Charles Feeney, shopping mogul, philanthropist

Mike Grgich, winemaker

Sam Zell, media tycoon

Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder

Stew Leonard, grocery retailer

Academe

Benno Schmidt, educator, scholar

Ian Hacking, philosopher

Evelyn Fox Keller, physicist, science historian

Owen Gingerich, astronomer

Peter Pouncey, educator, author

Aram Chobanian, BU president, cardiologist

Lee Berk, Berklee College president

Mari Ruti, gender studies

Claire Golomb, psychologist

William Pounds, MIT Sloan School dean

Robert Geddes, architecture dean

John Heiss, composer, music educator

Willard Johnson, political scientist

Merle Goldman, historian

Antonio Negri, philosopher

Sports

Chris Ford, basketball

Advertisement

Russ Francis, football

Johnny Lujack, football

Bud Grant, football

Otis Taylor, football

Homer Jones, football

Maxie Baughan, football

Vida Blue, baseball

Frank Howard, baseball

Bill Campbell, baseball

Roger Craig, baseball

Jean Faut, baseball

Sal Bando, baseball

Dick Groat, baseball

Joe Pepitone, baseball

Jesus Alou, baseball

Dick Drago, baseball

Willie Hernandez, baseball

Joe Kapp, football

Buddy Teevens, football

Eric Montross, basketball

Denny Crum, basketball

George McGinnis, basketball

Nikki McCray-Penson, basketball

Gilles Gilbert, hockey

Don January, golf

Andy Bean, golf

Bobby Charlton, soccer

Craig Breedlove, speed racer

Larry Mahan, rodeo

The Iron Sheik, pro wrester

Owen Davidson, tennis

Buddy Melges, sailing

Greta Andersen, marathon swimmer

Paula Murphy, auto racing

Film

Treat Williams, actor

Robert Blake, actor

Stella Stevens, actor

Burt Young, actor

Helmut Berger, actor

Michael Lerner, actor

Joss Ackland, actor

Melinda Dillon, actor

Piper Laurie, actor

Hugh Hudson, director

Ellen Hovde, film maker

Bill Butler, cinematographer

Bo Goldman, screenwriter

Walter Mirisch, producer

Jane Birkin, actor-singer

Marisa Pavan, actor

Science, medicine, and technology

Martin Goetz, software pioneer

Harry Markowitz, economist

Robert Solow, economist

Nelson Kiang, scientist-educator

Stanley Deser, theoretical physicist

Abraham Bergman, pediatrician

Stockton Rush, deep-ocean explorer

Evelyn Witkin, geneticist

Jeanne Hoff, psychiatrist

Media

Paul Brodeur, journalist, author

Viola Osgood, journalist

Georgia Dullea, journalist

David Harris, journalist, activist

Betty Rollin, journalist-author

John Underwood, journalist

Robert Giles, journalist

James Hoge, journalist

Mike Pride, journalist

Ted Morgan, journalist

Heather Armstrong, blogger

Gwen Knapp, sportswriter

Kwame Brathwaite, photojournalist

Sally Kempton, journalist, spiritualist

Victor Navasky, editor of The Nation

Charles Peters, founding editor of The Washington Monthly

Mimi Sheraton, food writer

Advertisement

Newton Minnow, media critic, FCC leader

Hodding Carter, State Department spokesman, journalist

Bernard Kalb, State Department spokesman, journalist

Music

David Lindley, multi-instrumentalist

Gary Wright, singer-songwriter

Denny Laine, singer-songwriter

Astrud Gilberto, pop singer

Peter Nero, pianist

Charlie Thomas, soul singer

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter

Barrett Strong, singer-songwriter

Huey “Piano” Smith, R&B star

Keith Reid, prog rock lyricist

Steve Harwell, rock singer

Rudolph Isley, soul singer

Carol Sloane, jazz singer

Randy Meisner, country-rock star

Jim Gordon, drummer

Bobby Osborne, mandolinist

Steve Harwell, rock singer

Cynthia Weil, songwriter

Menahem Pressler, pianist

Len Chandler, folksinger

Richard Davis, bassist

Kaija Saariaho, composer

David Del Tredici, composer

Lewis Spratlan, composer, educator

Seymour Stein, record executive

Clarence Avant, record executive

Local

Robert Popeo, attorney

Sister Ann Fox, humanitarian

Bill Shields, broadcast newsman

Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep founder

Thomas H. Lee, venture capital titan

John Olver, congressman

Brian J. Donnelly, congressman

Janet Cotter Poole, peace activist

Roger Saunders, hotelier

Arni Cheatham, jazzman

Martha Ann Robert, restaurateur

Mary-Catherine Deibel, restaurateur

John Berylson, businessman

Woody Kaplan, philanthropist-activist

Aida DiPace Donald, editor-author

Mae Arnette, jazz singer

Pearline James, pastor

Michael Fung, educator

William Edgerly, bank executive

Hillel Stavis, bookstore owner

Nannie Tull, artist

John Kivlan, prosecutor

William Dilday, broadcast executive

Saundra Lane, MFA benefactor

James Shearer, Spare Change News cofounder

Roswell Angier, photographer

Tom Larson, sportscaster

Baron Martin, attorney

Martin Samuels, neurologist

Gary Smith, music producer

Bob Jones, Newport Festivals producer

Boston Globe Today