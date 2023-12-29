More notable deaths

National
James Buckley, senator
Thomas Donahue, labor leader
James Abourezk, senator
Ann Korologos, labor secretary
James Watt, energy secretary
James Dobbins, diplomat
Catherine Burks-Brooks, freedom rider
Randall Robinson, lawyer-activist
Harold Brown, Tuskegee airman
Casey Hayden, political activist
Peg Yorkin, feminist leader
Melvin Wulf, civil liberties lawyer
Judy Heumann, disabled rights leader
Peterson Zah, Navajo leader
Billy Waugh, Green Beret legend
Ady Barkan, health care activist
Robert Hanssen, FBI agent/Russian spy
Ted Kaczynski, Unabomber
Linda Kasabian, Manson gang member
Herbert Kohl, senator
World
Anthony Holden, British journalist
Alvaro Colom, Guatemalan president
Alice Shalvi, Israeli social activist
Mohamed Al Fayed, Egyptian businessman
Solomon Perel, Holocaust survivor
Advertisement
Traute Lafrenz, WWII resistance fighter
King Constantine II, exiled Greek monarch
Li Keqiang, Chinese premier
Jacques Delors, French diplomat
Wolfgang Schäuble, German diplomat
Literary
Edith Pearlman, author
Herbert Gold, novelist
Harold Kushner, rabbi-author
Fay Weldon, essayist, playwright
Dan Greenburg, author
Ronald Steel, historian
Jonathan Raban, travel writer
David Ferry, poet, translator
John Jakes, novelist
Ted Bell, spy novelist
Linda Pastan, poet
Paul La Farge, novelist
John Nichols, novelist
Tim Dorsey, novelist
Julie Anne Peters, YA novelist
Donald Spoto, biographer
D.M. Thomas, novelist
Carol Higgins Clark, mystery writer
Royston Ellis, poet
Keith Waldrop, poet
Julie Garwood, romance novelist
Michael Bishop, author
Ian Falconer, author-illustrator
Vincent Patrick, author-screenwriter
Howard Becker, sociologist
Richard Snyder, publisher
A.S. Byatt, author
Television and radio
Ed Ames, actor, singer
David McCallum, actor
Suzanne Somers, actor
Cindy Williams, actor
Charles Kimbrough, actor
Lance Reddick, actor
Mark Margolis, actor
Mark Goddard, actor
Richard Moll, actor
Annie Wersching, actor
Lisa Loring, actor
Paxton Whitehead, actor
George Maharis, actor
Adam Rich, actor
Angus Cloud, actor
Ron Cephas Jones, actor
Inga Swenson, actor
Marty Krofft, producer
Pat Cooper, comedian
Lloyd Morrisett, “Sesame Street”co-founder
Harry Lorayne, magician
Theater, dance, and opera
Frances Sternhagen, actor
Frank Galati, director
Lupe Serrano, ballerina
Arthur Duncan, tap dancer
Lynn Seymour, ballerina
Advertisement
Michael McGrath, actor
Virginia Zeani, opera star
Grace Bumbry, opera star
James Bowman, opera star
Valda Setterfield, dancer
Gus Solomons, dancer
Johaar Mosaval, dancer
Jango Edwards, clown
Sheldon Harnick, lyricist
Michael Blakemore, director
Eugene Lee, set designer
Robin Wagner, set designer
The arts
Alfred Leslie, painter
Fernando Botero, painter
Julian Wasser, photojournalist
Michael Snow, artist
Vera Molnar, computer artist
Richard Hunt, sculptor
Ron Labinski, architect
Carl Fischer, photographer
Elliott Erwitt, photographer
Eugene Kohn, architect
Rafael Vinoly, architect
Mica Ertegun, interior designer
Jon Haggins, fashion designer
George Tscherny, graphic designer
John Romita, comic book artist
Brice Marden, painter
Radcliffe Bailey, artist
Francoise Gilot, artist
April Kingsley, curator-critic
Mary Quant, mother of the miniskirt
Paco Rabanne, fashion designer
Jackie Rogers, fashion designer
Richard Hunt, sculptor
Pope.L, performance artist
Business and finance
David Gilmour, Fiji Water mogul
Red McCombs, entrepreneur, media mogul
Bob Lee, Cash App founder
Leon Levine, Family Dollar founder
Gerald Meyers, auto executive
Shoichiro Toyoda, auto executive
Harvey Pitt, SEC chair
Charles Munger, Berkshire Hathaway vice-chair
Luiz Barroso, Google visionary
Charles Feeney, shopping mogul, philanthropist
Mike Grgich, winemaker
Sam Zell, media tycoon
Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder
Stew Leonard, grocery retailer
Academe
Benno Schmidt, educator, scholar
Ian Hacking, philosopher
Evelyn Fox Keller, physicist, science historian
Owen Gingerich, astronomer
Peter Pouncey, educator, author
Aram Chobanian, BU president, cardiologist
Lee Berk, Berklee College president
Mari Ruti, gender studies
Claire Golomb, psychologist
William Pounds, MIT Sloan School dean
Robert Geddes, architecture dean
John Heiss, composer, music educator
Willard Johnson, political scientist
Merle Goldman, historian
Antonio Negri, philosopher
Sports
Chris Ford, basketball
Advertisement
Russ Francis, football
Johnny Lujack, football
Bud Grant, football
Otis Taylor, football
Homer Jones, football
Maxie Baughan, football
Vida Blue, baseball
Frank Howard, baseball
Bill Campbell, baseball
Roger Craig, baseball
Jean Faut, baseball
Sal Bando, baseball
Dick Groat, baseball
Joe Pepitone, baseball
Jesus Alou, baseball
Dick Drago, baseball
Willie Hernandez, baseball
Joe Kapp, football
Buddy Teevens, football
Eric Montross, basketball
Denny Crum, basketball
George McGinnis, basketball
Nikki McCray-Penson, basketball
Gilles Gilbert, hockey
Don January, golf
Andy Bean, golf
Bobby Charlton, soccer
Craig Breedlove, speed racer
Larry Mahan, rodeo
The Iron Sheik, pro wrester
Owen Davidson, tennis
Buddy Melges, sailing
Greta Andersen, marathon swimmer
Paula Murphy, auto racing
Film
Treat Williams, actor
Robert Blake, actor
Stella Stevens, actor
Burt Young, actor
Helmut Berger, actor
Michael Lerner, actor
Joss Ackland, actor
Melinda Dillon, actor
Piper Laurie, actor
Hugh Hudson, director
Ellen Hovde, film maker
Bill Butler, cinematographer
Bo Goldman, screenwriter
Walter Mirisch, producer
Jane Birkin, actor-singer
Marisa Pavan, actor
Science, medicine, and technology
Martin Goetz, software pioneer
Harry Markowitz, economist
Robert Solow, economist
Nelson Kiang, scientist-educator
Stanley Deser, theoretical physicist
Abraham Bergman, pediatrician
Stockton Rush, deep-ocean explorer
Evelyn Witkin, geneticist
Jeanne Hoff, psychiatrist
Media
Paul Brodeur, journalist, author
Viola Osgood, journalist
Georgia Dullea, journalist
David Harris, journalist, activist
Betty Rollin, journalist-author
John Underwood, journalist
Robert Giles, journalist
James Hoge, journalist
Mike Pride, journalist
Ted Morgan, journalist
Heather Armstrong, blogger
Gwen Knapp, sportswriter
Kwame Brathwaite, photojournalist
Sally Kempton, journalist, spiritualist
Victor Navasky, editor of The Nation
Charles Peters, founding editor of The Washington Monthly
Mimi Sheraton, food writer
Advertisement
Newton Minnow, media critic, FCC leader
Hodding Carter, State Department spokesman, journalist
Bernard Kalb, State Department spokesman, journalist
Music
David Lindley, multi-instrumentalist
Gary Wright, singer-songwriter
Denny Laine, singer-songwriter
Astrud Gilberto, pop singer
Peter Nero, pianist
Charlie Thomas, soul singer
Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter
Barrett Strong, singer-songwriter
Huey “Piano” Smith, R&B star
Keith Reid, prog rock lyricist
Steve Harwell, rock singer
Rudolph Isley, soul singer
Carol Sloane, jazz singer
Randy Meisner, country-rock star
Jim Gordon, drummer
Bobby Osborne, mandolinist
Steve Harwell, rock singer
Cynthia Weil, songwriter
Menahem Pressler, pianist
Len Chandler, folksinger
Richard Davis, bassist
Kaija Saariaho, composer
David Del Tredici, composer
Lewis Spratlan, composer, educator
Seymour Stein, record executive
Clarence Avant, record executive
Local
Robert Popeo, attorney
Sister Ann Fox, humanitarian
Bill Shields, broadcast newsman
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep founder
Thomas H. Lee, venture capital titan
John Olver, congressman
Brian J. Donnelly, congressman
Janet Cotter Poole, peace activist
Roger Saunders, hotelier
Arni Cheatham, jazzman
Martha Ann Robert, restaurateur
Mary-Catherine Deibel, restaurateur
John Berylson, businessman
Woody Kaplan, philanthropist-activist
Aida DiPace Donald, editor-author
Mae Arnette, jazz singer
Pearline James, pastor
Michael Fung, educator
William Edgerly, bank executive
Hillel Stavis, bookstore owner
Nannie Tull, artist
John Kivlan, prosecutor
William Dilday, broadcast executive
Saundra Lane, MFA benefactor
James Shearer, Spare Change News cofounder
Roswell Angier, photographer
Tom Larson, sportscaster
Baron Martin, attorney
Martin Samuels, neurologist
Gary Smith, music producer
Bob Jones, Newport Festivals producer