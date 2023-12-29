New Dominion voting machines may not be widely available for 2024 election

The testing of VotingWorks machines is on schedule, according to Scanlan, who anticipates three to four machines will be in place in 2024.

Secretary of State David Scanlan said when the ImageCast devices were conditionally approved, the New Hampshire vendor that services the machines, LHS Associates, said they believed they would be ready in time for the election, as did VotingWorks, a second voting machine company that received approval. Both machines have to undergo state and federal testing before receiving full approval.

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire’s aging AccuVote voting machines need to be replaced, but an updated voting machine from Dominion might not be ready for the 2024 election in November.

But during a December meeting of the Ballot Law Commission, the president of LHS Associates Jeff Silvestro said Dominion might not be able to complete all of the testing required by the state of New Hampshire in time.

“It was kind of a surprise,” said Scanlan.

According to Scanlan, the company manufacturing the voting machines, Dominion, is to blame for the delay because they are not prioritizing the small New Hampshire market.

“LHS reported that Dominion has told them that basically New Hampshire is a small market, that they may not have the time to get their testing in, which may impact the 2024 elections,” Scanlan said.

The Dominion machines are expected to be a popular choice among towns and cities already familiar with AccuVote. About 135 communities use voting machines, while 103 hand count, according to 2022 data from the NH Voting Rights Campaign. But AccuVote machines haven’t been manufactured since 2008, and they are nearing the end of their useful life.

Scanlan said LHS Associates has committed to maintaining the old devices through the 2024 election and that the state has always anticipated that the transition to new machines would happen gradually. It’s up to towns and cities to choose which machine they want, or if they want one at all.

In an email, Jeff Silvestro said his company cannot guarantee the old machines, first introduced in 1989, will work.

“I have never guaranteed to support the AccuVotes through 2024 or any other specified date,” he said. “I have always said we will do our best to support them for as long as we can. I have a limited number of parts to make repairs but I remain in contact with other regional vendors to source additional materials if they become available.”

Silvestro said new machines are already available for sale and installation. “However, the State of NH has required us to complete some additional testing before we can install these units,” he said. “We are working towards completing this testing as quickly as possible.”

Brad Cook, chair of the Ballot Law Commission, said if AccuVote machines break down and can’t be repaired, towns and cities can hand count ballots.

“It’s not going to keep the elections from happening, and it’s not going to keep the votes from being counted,” he said.

But relying on that solution has raised some concerns.

McKenzie St. Germain, the director of the New Hampshire Voting Rights Campaign, criticized the state for not acting sooner to replace the aging AccuVote machines. She said the state identified it needed to transfer to a new machine in 2019, but didn’t approve a new one until 2023.

She said for larger towns and cities, hand counting is not the best practice.

“Looking at towns like Londonderry, or Bedford, or Salem, that process would literally take all night,” she said. “It means results wouldn’t be available, both as the state and whole country are watching for results.”

She said keeping people up counting all night can also increase the number of potential errors.

Studies have shown that machine counting is more accurate than hand counting. False conspiracy theories have fueled efforts to replace voting machines with hand counting.

Scanlan rejected the idea that the state should’ve acted sooner and the possibility that towns will be forced to hand count if their AccuVote machines can’t be repaired.

“This is not like going to Walmart and buying a TV off the shelf, which is what she’s implying,” he said, in response to St. Germain. “There has been a lot of effort and time that has gone into it.”

He called St. Germain’s concerns “alarmist” and “misinformation,” noting that the Secretary of State’s office expects AccuVote machines to continue operating if towns use them in fall elections next year.

“It was never said or anticipated that there would be a complete transition of new devices for the 2024 election,” he said.

The town of Henniker uses one of the aging AccuVote machines, according to town moderator Cordell Johnston. He said the town is looking to replace it, and would likely purchase the new Dominion machine.

“For us it really came down to not so much the machine but the company servicing them,” he said. He called the service from LHS outstanding. Since he started serving as moderator in 2018, he said the machine has broken down at least twice on election day after a voter put a wet ballot into the machine. In both cases, he said, LHS provided a backup machine.

Cordell wasn’t aware about the potential delay for new Dominion machines. He said the town had hoped to get the new machine after town meeting day in March and use it in the September primary. That would allow election officials to get the hang of the new machine before the higher turnout presidential election in November. He also said he wasn’t sure if the delay might sway the town to consider using the less familiar but already available VotingWorks machine instead.

He said his preference is to get a new machine since the AccuVote machines are getting old and difficult to service. If one isn’t available in time, he said, he won’t lose any sleep over it. “But it is something we’d like to do sooner rather than later.”

Cook said LHS Associates will be providing a progress report on testing to the Ballot Law Commission.





Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.