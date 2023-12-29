Manchester, N.H., police have a new tip line for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery’s murder

Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, has since been arrested and charged with his daughter’s murder . Harmony’s body has not yet been located, police said,

A dedicated tip-line for the public to provide information about the case has recently been changed to 603-932-8997, Manchester police said in a statement.

Police in Manchester, N.H., continue to investigate the disappearance and murder of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who was reported missing in December 2021, the city’s police department said Friday.

His trial is set to begin in February, the Globe reported. He is serving a decades-long prison sentence in New Hampshire in a separate stolen guns case.

At his sentencing for that case, Montgomery said he “did not kill my daughter,” and that he was “looking forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims.”

On Dec. 7, 2019, Adam Montgomery allegedly beat his daughter to death. For the next three months, Adam Montgomery and his wife Kayla Montgomery tried to prevent anyone from discovering what had happened, according to a timeline of events reported on by the Globe.

It wasn’t until Nov. 18, 2021, that Harmony was reported missing to Manchester police by her mother Crystal Sorey, who has struggled with substance abuse issues.

Manchester police said Friday that an award is available to anyone who provides information leading to Montgomery’s body’s whereabouts, police said.

