New Year’s Eve forecast: The sun returns, but so does the cold

Low clouds continued to be prevalent across the Northeast, but there was clearing across the western Great Lakes.

The satellite loop Friday morning showed clouds socked in across all of New England. There has been a dearth of sunshine this week, and we’re really going to have to wait until Sunday, New Year’s Eve, for it to return.

Back in the early 1960s when weather satellites were launched, they afforded meteorologists a great opportunity to actually see how clouds were moving across the globe. More than 60 years later, we continue to rely on satellites as one of the primary weather tools, especially for short-term forecasting.

Some spotty showers or drizzle activity are possible through Saturday, along with temperatures not changing much between the day and the night.

When you have thick clouds like this, it doesn’t allow the solar radiation during the day to have much of an impact, so temperatures don’t change a lot.

Light showers or drizzle indicated in green move across Southern New England into Saturday. A few snow showers in blue can occur in northern areas. Tropical Tidbits

The predictive radar loop above indicates a few areas of precipitation crossing the region through Saturday, but drier air and a new air mass will arrive for Sunday.

Temperatures in the 40s are likely Saturday afternoon. NOAA

Temperatures will be in the 40s Saturday afternoon -- a little bit above average for this time of year. With the clearing taking place Saturday night, readings will fall at or a little below freezing. I suppose there could be a few minor slick spots Sunday morning with readings at sunrise under 30 degrees for most of the area.

The rest of Sunday looks bright and dry followed by a clear beginning to 2024. Expect temperatures within a few degrees of 30 as 2024 begins.

Epstein 12/29/23 NOAA

Cloud cover is going to be low on Sunday with lots of blue sky. NOAA

The first half of the upcoming week and the start of the new year look dry. Our El Niño winter continues along with a stronger than average subtropical jet stream.

The loop below shows how this jet stream continues to meander from California across Texas and into Florida. The warmer colors are indicative of higher wind. When you have a subtropical jet that is the dominant feature this far south, it tends to bring storminess from the Pacific into California and then it continues eastward. This type of pattern also doesn’t allow deep cold air into the United States.

A strong subtropical jet stream continues to bring above-average moisture to much of the southern US to start 2024. WeatherBELL

We are unlikely to see any appreciable snowfall in the first week of the month, but there are a few small signs that the second week of January may bring the opportunity for some significant snowfall in parts of New England. Whether or not this ends up at the coastline or in the mountains is, of course, speculation. I will be watching the trends as we begin the new year.