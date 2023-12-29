N.H. House speaker defends handling of complaints about GOP member, with ‘invitation only’ press event

“I’m not going to act on accusations and rumors,” Packard said, according to a report by New Hampshire Public Radio. “I’m going to act when we have proof. Once proof was given to us by the DOJ, we acted immediately.”

Speaker Sherman A. Packard and Deputy Speaker Steven D. Smith held a “by invitation only” press availability Wednesday with a select few journalists at Packard’s office, where Packard reportedly defended his decision to wait quietly while the New Hampshire Department of Justice investigated complaints that Merner had moved out of his legislative district.

Top leaders in the New Hampshire House tried to close the book this week on questions about how they handled allegations against Representative Troy E. Merner, a fellow Republican, who ultimately resigned and now faces a felony wrongful voting charge.

But revelations that Packard had been alerted to the DOJ’s investigation nine months earlier have fueled outrage among Democrats, who have questioned why Packard didn’t take action sooner.

While it’s unclear which media outlets were invited to attend Wednesday’s press conference — a media advisory obtained by the Globe ordered recipients not to “forward or share this email communication” — reporters from NHPR, the New Hampshire Union Leader, and the New Hampshire Journal wrote stories about the meeting.

Despite holding a current media credential, The Boston Globe was excluded from the list of invitees. After the Globe called attention to its exclusion on social media, journalists from InDepthNH and the Associated Press, who have been covering the Merner investigation, said they had been excluded as well.

House communications director Jennifer Tramp did not respond to multiple inquiries before and after the event, and did not grant the Globe’s request for copies of the handout materials Packard had already given to the journalists who had been invited.

The only communication Tramp’s team provided in response to the Globe’s phone calls and emails came Thursday morning in an unsigned message that said legal counsel would review the Globe’s request for records about the event to assess whether the speaker’s office is obligated to release them.

According to reports from journalists at the meeting, Packard and Smith made clear they wanted to put this matter behind them for good. Packard said it would be “the last time we’re going to be talking about” the Merner investigation, according to NHPR.

Republicans have held onto their extremely narrow lead in the 400-member House all year, and Merner’s decision to keep serving was consequential. His vote against an education bill in April created a tie, which Packard then broke to kill the Democrat-backed measure. Democrats sought to resurrect the legislation in light of Merner’s belated resignation, but Packard and Smith voted with three other Republicans to reject that effort.

Packard struck a defensive tone at times during the invite-only meeting Wednesday, contending that he had to let the DOJ’s investigation run its course, according to the New Hampshire Journal.

“If I had gotten involved in it and screwed up the investigation, you guys would probably be jumping all over me … I lose no matter what the hell I do,” he reportedly said.

The DOJ launched its investigation just days after the 2022 election, and the DOJ alerted the legislature’s chief operating officer, Terence R. Pfaff, on Dec. 6, 2022, to certain facts the investigators had unearthed, according to court records. Pfaff forwarded the information to Packard’s office that same day.

Only the House itself has the authority to judge the qualifications of its members under the New Hampshire Constitution.

During an interview with a DOJ investigator, Merner had made inconsistent statements about where he had been residing, though he claimed his domicile was still in Lancaster, N.H., according to the email Myles Matteson, deputy general counsel in the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, sent on Dec. 6, 2022, to Pfaff. The email noted Merner’s landlord in Lancaster had said he was renting an office, not a residence.

Lancaster Town Manager Benjamin Gaetjens-Oleson told an investigator he had fielded “many complaints” about Merner’s residency, according to Matteson’s email. Merner had continued serving as a town official in Lancaster despite allegedly moving to Carroll, N.H., to live with his wife.

Still, Packard reportedly insisted on Wednesday that his office hadn’t received any actionable complaint between November 2022 and September 2023. He said “nobody” brought “proof” during that time that Merner wasn’t living in his district, according to the Union Leader.

“If everyone knew, why didn’t somebody come forward?” he reportedly asked.

Smith similarly said “nobody” brought forward a complaint that would have warranted the speaker launching a full-fledged investigation with his office’s limited resources, according to the New Hampshire Journal.

“The Speaker’s Office has a chief of staff, a deputy chief of staff, and … a communications director. We’re not going to deploy them to stake people out,” Smith reportedly said. “We don’t have staff or resources for that based on a rumor.”

Matteson did not respond Thursday to a request for comment on whether the information in his email to Pfaff constituted mere “rumor.”

When asked Thursday about the status of the Merner case, a spokesperson said the DOJ’s criminal investigation “remains active and ongoing.”

Merner isn’t the only GOP state representative who was found to be serving illegitimately this year. Representative Benjamin T. Bartlett of Nottingham resigned in April, citing concerns about his health. But it turns out he was a federal employee, so the Hatch Act prohibited him from holding partisan office.

In his resignation message, Bartlett emphasized his poor health and suggested Packard had urged him to take medial leave rather than resign.

Packard has not responded to the Globe’s questions about when he was first alerted to the Hatch Act allegations against Bartlett and what steps he took in response to those allegations.

Paul J. Twomey, a progressive attorney known for working with Democratic clients in New Hampshire, said the Merner and Bartlett cases show Republican leaders have behaved in an unethical manner that is “simply incompatible with a functioning democracy.”

“In both cases, there is credible evidence that one or more of the House GOP leadership either knowingly turned a blind eye or perhaps actively encouraged categorically ineligible persons to run for and then vote on critically important bills before the House,” he said.

In an op-ed published by the Union Leader, House Democratic Leader Matthew B. Wilhelm wrote that the Merner and Bartlett cases demonstrate New Hampshire Republicans are willing “to take whatever liberties with the law they believe are necessary to obtain and retain power.”

Packard himself had said relatively little about the Merner situation prior to Wednesday. He had opted instead to issue statements from “the Speaker’s Office,” often with passive verb constructions that glossed over details about who had done what and when.

In a statement on Nov. 29, Packard’s office said it had “initiated a review of the matter” upon being informed of the email on Dec. 6, 2022. That review included “calling and interviewing Merner to confront him about the allegations,” the statement said.

But in his statements on Wednesday, Packard seemed to distance himself personally from the review his office conducted. He said he never spoke to Merner about his residence, and his office took Merner “at his word” because the office “had no reason not to,” according to the New Hampshire Journal.

Packard said his chief of staff, Aaron Goulette, is the one who confronted Merner, according to NHPR’s report.

Packard said the Merner case probably wouldn’t have gotten nearly as much attention if the partisan divide in the House weren’t so close, according to the Union Leader.

There are currently 198 Republicans, 195 Democrats, three independents, and four vacancies slated for special elections in the coming months. Voters in Coos County District 1 will decide on Jan. 23 who will fill Merner’s old seat.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.