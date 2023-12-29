Over an inch of rain hit parts of Southern New England as mild trend persists

Some pockets of Southern New England saw a little more than 1.5 inches of rain from this last storm system that left us with generally gloomy weather Wednesday into early Friday.

It was nothing like the drenching Dec. 18 rainstorm that dumped about 5 inches of rain in a short amount of time, with winds packing 60-90 miles per hour gusts throughout the region. But it still made for a miserable holiday week.

This time around, places like Gloucester, Holliston and Lexington received slightly more than an inch of rain, as did southeastern Massachusetts, including Swansea and Westport, while Cohasset and Duxbury saw just shy of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.