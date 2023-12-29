RI Heritage Hall of Fame pumps brakes on honoring Michael Flynn

In a rambling statement issued Friday, Patrick Conley, a former president of the Hall of Fame who also describes himself as volunteer general counsel to the organization, defended the board’s decision to induct Flynn but also acknowledged that it was “poor timing to honor General Flynn in this turbulent and politically charged environment.”

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame is pumping the brakes on its decision to induct controversial former national security advisor Michael Flynn as part of its 2024 class, instead choosing to “defer Flynn’s induction to a more peaceful and rational time and a more secure place.”

Conley’s statement was first reported by The Providence Journal.

At least eight board members have resigned as a result of Flynn’s induction, and Conley’s statement said Flynn was the target of “102 missives” that largely denounced the board’s decision.

Flynn, a retired three-star general who lasted just 23 days as former president Donald Trump’s national security advisor, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017 about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador and was later pardoned by Trump.

He became a vocal election denier in 2020 after Trump lost reelection, even suggesting that Trump should declare martial law and have the military re-run the election. Separately, he said a military coup similar to the one staged in Myanmar was needed in the US.

“A majority of the board that voted to induct Flynn relied upon his 30-year record of public service and high attainments,” Conley wrote. “It accepted as true the grant of clemency from the president of the United States asserting that no crime was actually committed and the fact that charges against Flynn were dropped by a weaponized Department of Justice.”

At least one other inductee in the 2024 class, former US representative James Langevin, said he would decline the invitation if Flynn was honored. All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and all five statewide elected officials said they wouldn’t attend an event recognizing Flynn.

The Hall of Fame’s annual dinner is typically held in the spring.





