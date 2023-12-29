R.I. lawmakers of color leaders eye unfinished legislative business in 2024

With the 2024 General Assembly session set to start Tuesday, those are a few of the priorities identified by leaders of the Rhode Island Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian American, and Pacific Islander Caucus.

The 21-member group used to be called the Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus, but it changed its name last year to reflect greater diversity in the General Assembly. The caucus now includes Rhode Island’s first Asian-American state legislators and a lawmaker who is of Native American, African-American, and Cape Verdean descent.

Advertisement

Leaders say the caucus is having success in helping to shape the legislative agenda, citing the group’s 2022-2023 legislative report. They plan to meet on Jan. 18, 2024, to discuss its legislative priorities. But in interviews with the Globe, the caucus co-chairs — Senator Jonathon Acosta, a Central Falls Democrat, and Representative Leonela Felix, a Pawtucket Democrat — outlined some of the unfinished business they expect to address in the coming year.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Law enforcement accountability

Advocates have been calling for a repeal or overhaul of Rhode Island’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in 2020. They say current law makes it too difficult to address police misconduct in Rhode Island.

The Senate passed a bill to revamp LEOBOR in the last legislative session, but the House did not act because the proposal came at the last minute and consensus wasn’t reached between the two chambers. The big obstacle was the makeup of the board that determines discipline for a police officer accused of misconduct.

But Acosta noted that legislative leaders have identified LEOBOR changes as a top priority for the 2024 legislative session.

Advertisement

“We would like to see a version of that go through,” he said. “The members of the caucus are split. Some want to take a more step-by-step approach. Some want to get rid of LEOBOR altogether.”

Felix said the need for reform was clearly illustrated by a case involving former Pawtucket police office Daniel Dolan Jr.

Dolan, who was acquitted after shooting a teenager while off-duty in 2021, faced new charges of drunk-driving and threatening to shoot police officers. But in November, Dolan resigned amid the city’s attempt to fire him, and under a deal reached with the city, he received a $21,000 payout of comp time and vacation, plus a year of medical and dental insurance for his family. Mayor Donald R. Grebien opted for Dolan’s resignation settlement rather than paying $60,000 to $80,000 for the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights disciplinary trial with no guarantee the board would recommend firing him.

“That showed me the system doesn’t work, and the ones paying for it are our residents,” Felix said. “The Dolan case highlighted the dysfunctionality of this legislation.”

She said that in evaluating reform proposals, legislators should ask themselves: “Does it pass the Dolan test? Would he have gotten fired?”

This is a matter of accountability, Felix said. “If I were to behave in my day job in the way some officers do – it’s not all officers, but it’s some – I would be fired without a question,” she said. “We allow this to happen when so many other states have reformed their laws.”

Advertisement

Free breakfast and lunch for public school students

Acosta said he plans to push again for a bill he introduced that would provide free breakfast and lunch for all students in public elementary and secondary schools. And he noted that Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Sandra C. Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, has introduced a bill to provide free lunches for public school students.

The Senate approved both bills during the last legislative session, but the House did not pass them. Republican legislators have said the bills are unnecessary because children from low-income families already receive free school meals. They have said they would be in favor of widening the eligibility but cannot support “lunches of the affluent,” warning that the bill would cost up to $40 million.

Acosta said, “Republicans love means-tested programs. I am more for universal programs.” He said he grew up in Miami, where free breakfast has been offered to students for decades. “It blew my mind we didn’t have this in a state this small,” he said.

Rhode Island can look to models used in other states that partner with their agricultural sectors or use state funds to fill in gaps left by federal programs, Acosta said.

Felix said the pandemic highlighted the need to provide free meals to students, and she hopes the House will act in 2024. “We know families are facing a lot of insecurity, and food insecurity is one of them,” she said. “That is something I’m really going to work on.”

Advertisement

Curtailing interest rates for “payday lending”

In the final hours of the last legislative session, the House voted 66 to 2 for a bill that would curtail the interest rates charged by so-called “payday lenders,” but the Senate did not take up the legislation.

At the time, Representative Karen Alzate, the Pawtucket Democrat who introduced the bill, said, “It shows we have momentum. This is the first time it’s been passed by the House after 13 years of trying. The stores are often in low-income urban communities, often catering to people for whom English is not their first language. It’s predatory.”

Rhode Island law now allows “payday lenders” to charge annualized percentage rates of 260 percent for the small-dollar, short-term loans. But advocates want to cap the interest rates at 36 percent.

Felix said payday lenders tend to set up shop in lower-income communities. “You will never find one on the East Side (of Providence) or Newport,” she said. “We definitely need to do something about this because we can’t expect people to build generational wealth or thrive if they are stuck in the cycle of poverty and debt repayment without safeguards.”

Advocates have been trying to rein in payday lending interest rates for years, without success.

But Felix said the increasing diversity of the General Assembly is giving the initiative new life. “The new members that have come in really understand these issues and are able to advocate for these issues because we have the lived experience,” she said. “That is why it’s so important for communities to be represented in that room. You don’t know what you don’t know. You are not tackling what you don’t know.”

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.