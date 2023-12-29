Suspect in slaying of woman in Lawrence arrested in Texas

A 53-year-old man who allegedly killed a woman on Christmas Day in Lawrence has been arrested in Texas as a fugitive from justice, officials said.

In a statement, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office identified the suspect as Santana Guerrero Temporo. Prosecutors said he had been “wanted for the December 25, 2023, murder of Diosmary Mejia” in Lawrence.

Temporo is expected to appear in a Texas courtroom next week on the fugitive charge and be transferred back to Massachusetts at a later date, officials said.