Suspect in slaying of woman in Lawrence arrested in Texas

A 53-year-old man who allegedly killed a woman on Christmas Day in Lawrence has been arrested in Texas as a fugitive from justice, officials said.
In a statement, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office identified the suspect as Santana Guerrero Temporo. Prosecutors said he had been “wanted for the December 25, 2023, murder of Diosmary Mejia” in Lawrence.
Temporo is expected to appear in a Texas courtroom next week on the fugitive charge and be transferred back to Massachusetts at a later date, officials said.
It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Further information on the circumstances of his arrest or on Mejia’s death wasn’t immediately available.
“It is my hope that the fact that this individual is now in custody, will aid the family in the healing process,” said Lawrence Acting Police Chief William Castro in a separate statement posted to the department’s official Facebook page.
“On behalf of the Lawrence Police Department, I wish offer our heartfelt condolences to them as they mourn this tragic loss,” Castro said.
This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.
