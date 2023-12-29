This Rhode Island restaurant serves up one of the best dishes in the country, according to NYT

Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown was recognized for its Littlenecks and Chouriço dish as one of the best meals tasted in the country this year by New York Times editors.

The New York Times released their annual “best of” lists earlier this month, and one Rhode Island restaurant was highlighted for serving up one of the 23 Best Dishes of 2023 .

Rhode Island is a small state that punches well above its weight when it comes to food, dining, and places to stay . That’s why it’s exciting to see Ocean State representation on year-end lists rounding up some of the best places people have eaten and stayed at over the last year.

“‘Local’ translates to ‘right over there’ at this bright waterside perch, which farms its own oysters just a short swim away in Potter Pond,” editor Patrick Farrell wrote in the roundup. “Nothing on the menu sums up the location as smartly as its snappy garlic-and-white-wine sauté of sausage and Rhode Island clams.”

The dish is listed as an appetizer, and costs $11.95 for the small portion and $18.95 for the large.

Other New England dishes included on the NYT list were the Fried Chicken from Tavern on State in New Haven, Conn.; Halibut Chraimeh from Honey Road in Burlington, Vermont; and Bacalhau a Gomes de Sa at Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River, Mass.

InsideHook is a travel and leisure website that also rolled out a list this week of the best hotels stayed at in 2023, and New England’s only representation on that list is the Gardiner House in Newport, R.I.

The waterfront boutique hotel has 21 guest rooms and suites, and InsideHook called its location “convenient for those who want to soak up the best of what Newport has to offer.”

“The property offers the charm and hospitality of an old-school bed and breakfast, with the amenities of a luxury hotel,” InsideHook said. “Grab a drink at the Studio Bar, relish the salt spray and ocean views out your window, or go for a stroll down Thames Street.”

The hotel was among 56 visited and reviewed by an InsideHook travel correspondent this year, the online magazine said.

Esquire Magazine also put Rhode Island on the map with their year-end review of the best new restaurants in the country. Editors recognized Gift Horse in Providence from chefs Ben Sukle and Sky Kim.

“Yes, towers shimmer with the liquor of hyper-fresh oysters and clams. But (thanks to Kim) Korean flavors give an old genre new juice,” Esquire wrote. The magazine highlighted Kim’s scallion pancake “studded with briny-sweet shellfish and smeared with soy-citrus mayo.” The magazine also recommended the whole local fish deep-fried and served with rice, banchan, and lettuce leaves.

The other New England eatery recognized by Esquire was Lehrhaus in Somerville, Mass.

Rhode Island was also the subject of a full travel spread from Travel & Leisure earlier this year. Monahan’s Clam Shack & Restaurant in Narragansett was highlighted for its famed lobster roll, Federal Hill’s Little Italy got a shout-out for it’s “delicious Italian fare,” and hot wieners from Olneyville New York System were also featured as a must-try. Further south in the state, the magazine recommended Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyard, a Little Compton-based wine producer for “a flight and some nibbles in the public tasting room.” Travel & Leisure also recommended farm tours at Matunuck Oyster Bar.

“An absolute must-visit for oyster aficionados,” the magazine said.

The food website Eater’s annual list of best new restaurants also featured a Rhode Island spot — There, There from Providence chef Brandon Teachout got a nod.

“Here, we get it: There’s soul-fortifying power in a really good sandwich,” Eater said.

