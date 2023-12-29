The top ‘only in Rhode Island’ stories of 2023

So let’s sail away to the stories Globe Rhode Island covered that might have had us muttering it over at 225 Dyer St. in 2023.

It’s tossed about when something happens that seems like it could only happen here, our little state, our guiding star, our 1,214-square-mile Heaven on Earth. Think offbeat, quirky, and downright strange. And in 2023, you’d have heard it enough times to make your ears ring like the opening lines to the Block Island Ferry jingle.

PROVIDENCE – If you hang out in Rhode Island newsrooms long enough – and my God, why would you want to do that? – you’ll eventually hear a phrase so shopworn as to be a sort of mantra: Only in Rhode Island.

Michael Mota in his Smithfield, R.I., office John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Enter the Motaverse

Globe Rhode Island’s Amanda Milkovits was all over this story about local businessman and “The Sopranos” enthusiast Michael Mota, who is known for his mob-themed VirtualCon conferences, attempts to develop the former Memorial Hospital property, and fighting the city of Providence over Skyline at Waterplace. A capsule summary is difficult, so start with this one. The hits just kept coming. It’s rare that something happens in Florida that doesn’t involve a Florida Man, but this Rhode Island Man pulled it off.

Workers guide The Independent Man statue as it is lowered to the ground from the top of the Rhode Island State House in Providence, Rhode Island on December 5, 2023. The 11-foot tall statue is being removed for restoration work. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Independent Man

Speaking of Rhode Island Men, the Independent Man took a star turn in Rhode Island this year. The state removed him from his perch atop the State House for the first time in decades for a “new year, new independent me” sort of makeover. The Independent Man was brought down and displayed inside the State House. Once there, state officials added to his mysterious allure when they covered him with a black sheet so they could later unveil him again. Sort of a peekaboo for a statue you’ve been able to see for miles as long as you’ve been alive. To some, the black sheet was rather spooky. To others, in keeping with our gilded hero, it was very metal.

An e-mail alleges unprofessional conduct during a March 10 trip to Philadelphia taken by James E. Thorsen, left, then director of the state Department of Administration, and David Patten, director of the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance. Courtesy of Capitol TV

Philadelphia trip

This story captured not just headlines in Rhode Island, but around the country: Philadelphia developers were so offended by the conduct of two Rhode Island state officials that they wrote a scathing email outlining it. (One resigned, the other defended himself.) We’ll never look at vegan cheese the same way again.

Dante Bellini Jr. is working on a documentary about Benny's, which closed its last store six years ago in Greenville, Rhode Island. Handout

Benny’s

No list of Rhode Island arcana would be complete without talking about Benny’s. On the Rhode Island Report podcast, we talked about plans for a documentary about the iconic and bygone retailer. The people behind the film want you to share your memories of it.

Sandra "Sandy" Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp show off Sikorski's engagement ring, which was made made from a Mercenaria pearl that they discovered inside a quahog at Bridge Restaurant and Raw Bar in Westerly, R.I. Sandra Sikorski/Ken Steinkamp

The ultimate stuffie

Rhode Island is famous for its quahogs. And this quahog became famous after a Westerly woman found a 9.8 millimeter Mercenaria pearl inside the clam she was eating at the Bridge Restaurant and Oyster Bar. Now the pearl sits in the center of her engagement ring. Aw, shucks.

A giant stuffie sculpture is part of Rhode Island's new tourism campaign. The stuffed clams will head to airports all over the country. Hand-out/Rhode Island Commerce Corporatio

The ultimate, ultimate stuffie

Rhode Island is deploying 250-pound “stuffie” sculptures around America and, according to R.I. Commerce, these oversized stuffed clams “will play a pivotal role in promoting tourism to Rhode Island.” Why, yes, this tourism campaign has already been compared to “Cooler & Warmer” — and that was one of the nicer reactions to it.

cropped for app push 21RIumbrella - Witnesses say a property owner snapped this beachgoer’s umbrella in a dispute in North Kingstown Sunday. (Chris Brady) Chris Brady

Life was beach in 2023

Boy, did we talk about the beach in Rhode Island this year! From foul-mouthed TikToks to beach umbrella rage incidents to historic legislation expanding shore access rights, sometimes it felt like this year our job was just… beach.

A black bear wandered into a Pawtucket neighborhood Sunday. It was tranquilized and moved to the Buck Hill Management Area, but not before stealing a steak and capturing a neighborhood's attention. Cheryl Bergemann

Our four-legged Rhode Islanders

Speaking of the environment, we also had some close encounters with wildlife. In Pawtucket, a black bear lumbered around a neighborhood only to be shot with a tranquilizer dart and carted off to Burrillville after maybe, or maybe not, stealing a steak. And in Warwick, early reports of rare black coyotes gave way to the truth: They were dog-wolf hybrids, according to DNA test results (23 and Flea? Is that something? No? OK.).

Inside the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum and Restoration, a pinball machine museum located in a big old warehouse in Pawtucket, R.I. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Pinball wizards

Michael Pare said it all started when he bought an Addams Family pinball machine for the apartment he shared with friends. “And before you know it, this hobby had gone completely off the rails,” he told Ed Fitzpatrick. “We had Thanksgiving dinner, served on a pinball machine called the Black Hole because it was the widest thing in the house.” Now, those machines are part of the Electromagnetic Museum and Restoration in Pawtucket, where visitors can play all day for $10. It’s really a sight to behold (on the Globe Today TV show) and hear (on the Rhode Island Report podcast).

The 15th Grog and Dog Jog at the Wild Colonial Tavern, 250 South Water St., Providence. After running a mile, costumed runners guzzle a beer and wolf down a hot dog in a four-person relay race. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

Running with Beer

You’d have to be an absolute animal to want to participate in the Grog and Dog Jog, which came back this year to Rhode Island. As Globe Rhode Island’s Ed Fitzpatrick reports, “The Grog and Dog Jog is a triathlon, of sorts, that involves running a mile, guzzling a beer, and wolfing down a hot dog.”

And with that, a New Year’s resolution is a good place to end this: in 2024, more beer and hot dogs.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.