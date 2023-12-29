In ‘the two Maines,’ election chief’s decision to boot Trump from primary ballot lands differently

The reception from voters is indicative of the north-south, urban-rural divide that has created a cultural and political gulf among many Maine residents. For some Republicans and Trump supporters in the upper part of the state, Wednesday’s decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to label Trump an insurrectionist is an affront to their rights that also sets a dangerous precedent. For many Democrats, it was a relief.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The decision by Maine’s secretary of state to bar former president Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary election rippled through the state Friday, drawing the ire of Republicans and the support of Democrats, and raising eyebrows among some constitutional scholars.

For Margaret Graham, who was returning her son’s Christmas gift at an Auburn Mall shoe store Friday, Trump’s affiliation with the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, seems obvious.

“Just because he wasn’t convicted doesn’t mean he wasn’t a part of it,” said Graham, a 64-year-old Sabattus resident who mostly votes for Democrats.

Amy Gove, a retired tour guide who said she has been a Republican “forever,” said voters should be allowed to vote.

“I just think that anybody who has not been through the court system should not be penalized for anything,” said Gove, 76, who was shopping at an Augusta Hannaford’s grocery store. “It’s the old, ‘You’re not guilty until you’re proven guilty.’”

Bellows’s decision injected Maine in the national debate about Trump’s eligibility just months ahead of the state’s March 5 primary.

After a hearing on Dec. 15 involving parties challenging Trump’s eligibility as well as Trump’s lawyers, Bellows said Trump had violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a Civil War-era provision that prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. She said Trump violated the clause because of his role in the Jan. 6 attack, when a mob stormed the US Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The attack was preceded by a rally where Trump told a crowd of his supporters that the election was stolen and urged them to “fight like hell.” Trump now faces federal charges over his efforts to take power.

In an interview Friday, Bellows said the constitution’s qualifications for president “are requirements, not a menu,” but acknowledged that her decision isn’t a final one. According to state law, a challenger or Trump himself can appeal her decision to a Maine Superior Court within five days of the ruling, meaning at some point next week. Her decision won’t go into effect until the Superior Court rules on an appeal, or the time to appeal has expired.

“My job is to follow the law,” she said. “If the courts make a different decision, I will abide by that.”

The situation underscores the inconsistent patchwork of ballot access among the 50 states. While dozens of lawsuits have been filed nationally to disqualify Trump from the ballot, the Maine case is the first in which a secretary of state — not a court — decided to bar Trump from the ballot.

In another 14th Amendment case, a Michigan judge ruled that Congress, not the judiciary, should decide whether Trump can stay on the ballot. That ruling is being appealed. In Oregon, the liberal group Free Speech For People filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Trump from the ballot there.

And a Colorado court recently ruled 4-3 that Trump was ineligible for the White House — the first state to do so.

Other lawsuits have surfaced in Florida and Arkansas.

In New England, Massachusetts’ and Rhode Island’s top election officials have affirmed that Trump will appear on primary ballots if he qualifies.

Nicholas Jacobs, a government professor at Colby College in Waterville, said that to some political scientists, Bellows’s decision amounts to “constitutional hardball,” where acts that are technically legal may “fly in the face” of the stability the US Constitution is meant to ensure. As a result, the electorate may grow more divided and possibly more distrustful of how elections are run.

“This is fueling a longstanding narrative of ‘the two Maines,’ ” Jacobs said. “There is a political group that caters to the newcomers in the south of the state, then the rest of Maine. That is a pretty tragic consequence of this.”

Jeffrey Selinger, a political professor at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, said while constitutional qualifications to serve as president are often “clear and easy,” such as a candidate being at least 35 years old, the clause in question in the Maine case contains ambiguity.

If a critical mass of people lose faith in the legitimacy of an election that doesn’t include a leading GOP candidate, it can be “corrosive,” Selinger said, causing what he described as a “rupture [in trust] that is not easy to mend.”

“If it became a common sense among a majority of people that a legitimate candidate who is popular was denied access to the ballot and as a result, someone else won, it’s hard to predict how that grievance would be expressed,” he said.

While most states have a winner-take-all policy, Maine and Nebraska divide electoral votes based on the winner in each of its congressional districts, and then reserve two at-large votes based on the statewide popular vote. Trump won one of Maine’s four electoral votes in 2016 and in 2020.

Many Mainers who disagree with Bellows said Trump not being on the ballot would limit their rights.

“People feel [Bellows] is not in a position to unilaterally take away someone’s right to be on the ballot,” said Kerry McKim, chair of the Hancock County Republican Party. “I think it sets a dangerous precedent for our elections and how free and open they really are.”

Hancock County is in Maine’s Second Congressional District, which voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

Bridget Barrows, a registered Republican who owns a property management business, doesn’t closely follow political news or events, and didn’t vote in the last two presidential elections. But she said voters should have the ultimate decision on Trump.

“I have friends that would vote for Trump and I have friends that would not, and I don’t really pay attention either way,” said Barrows, who is 40. “But I do feel bad that my friends who would vote for him can’t. I don’t think that’s fair.”

Dana Pooler, a retiree living in Vassalboro, is a lifelong Republican who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020. He called Trump the “best president we’ve ever had.”

Pooler, 69, said he planned to vote for Trump in the primary, and he’s deeply upset that he might not have the chance to do so.

“It’s unconstitutional,” said Pooler, 69. “I think it’s against the law, she has no right to do that.”

Zachary Toth, a commercial plumber living in Oxford, said he sent Bellows a long message on Facebook expressing his concern. He said if Trump were facing insurrection charges, or a conviction, he would feel differently.

“I think that anybody who is sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution can look at this and see that it’s not constitutional,” Toth, 34, said. “He’s never been convicted of it.”

But Jim Webb, a retiree who describes himself as a “flaming liberal,” said the law is clear: Trump can’t be on the ballot.

“It’s called the 14th Amendment. We can’t choose what amendments we decided to obey,” Webb said in an interview in Augusta. “There are interpretations, but that’s our secretary of state’s interpretation of the 14th Amendment. Period, end of argument.”

Brenna Giannetti, a homemaker from the Portland suburb of Windham, also said she was happy with Bellows’s decision. Although Giannetti typically votes for Democrats, she said she voted for Trump in 2016 because she was looking for a positive change.

But his time as president flipped her opinion.

”He cooked his own goose,” Giannetti, 54, said. “He definitely does not belong running for office, let alone being in office.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.