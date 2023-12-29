Donald Trump will be on the ballot in R.I. if he qualifies, R.I. Secretary of State says

Over the course of the last few months, a growing number of Americans and Rhode Islanders, including some legal scholars, have suggested that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for a second term as President of the United States under the provisions of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. The section disqualifies from holding office any sworn officer of the United States who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

As Rhode Island’s Secretary of State, I play a key role in ensuring that our state’s elections are fair, secure, and accessible – and that the results reflect the voters’ will. I have a responsibility to provide the public with clear information regarding our elections process and to push back on disinformation that may serve to undermine it. I have made it our administration’s priority to improve the process wherever we can through procedure, regulation, and law.

Some have gone further – arguing that Secretaries of State have the unilateral authority to make a determination of whether or not former President Trump engaged in such insurrection, and whether or not he should be included on the ballot.

There are compelling legal arguments on both sides of this question and there are complicated legal questions that remain unanswered regarding the language, intent, and application of Section 3. These questions are not questions to be answered by elections officials – but rather, to be litigated through the courts.

I have taken a solemn oath to follow both federal and Rhode Island law while exercising the duties of the office. I will not be influenced by politics, party, or popular sentiment, and I will adhere to the rule of law as I serve as one of the guardians of our democracy. I take my role as an elections administrator seriously, and feel strongly that as elected officials, Secretaries of State should not be in the business of determining who can and cannot run for office when the legal water is so murky. Looking to Secretaries of State to make this decision sets a dangerous precedent that may result in a politicized process – now and in the future – while at the same time removing the voter as the final, non-judicial arbiter of an electoral question.

I personally believe that American voters have ample reasons to disqualify former President Trump from ever again holding the highest office in the land. The most egregious of these disqualifying reasons is the damage he has done to the American democracy by continuing to undermine the electoral process through lies, intimidation, alternative elector schemes, and the creation of an environment that led to the January 6th Capitol riot. He has been unrelenting since his loss in November of 2020 in spreading a myriad of continually disproven false claims, which have greatly damaged confidence in our elections and the lives of far too many nonpartisan elections officials who were simply doing their jobs. I believe his actions have done more damage to the American democracy than any foreign enemy could ever hope to achieve.

Despite the seriousness of his offenses, my job is to put my personal opinions aside and follow Rhode Island law. If former President Trump qualifies for the ballot under Rhode Island law and the Supreme Court of the United States does not order our office to remove him from the ballot, his name will appear. Then, the voters will decide. We all have the responsibility to make our voices heard.

Gregg M. Amore is the Rhode Island Secretary of State.



