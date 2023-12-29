How Vermont’s Phil Scott became the most popular governor in America

A phone call could have rectified the situation. Scott is, after all, the governor of Vermont.

BARRE, Vt. — After flood waters receded here in July, Phil Scott noticed that a grassy area around a statue honoring Italian stonecutters who made Barre the “Granite Capital of the World” was covered in silt.

“We got an excavator in here, planted grass,” he said, looking up at the statue recently. “I saw the grass starting to grow, and thought, ‘I better mow it.’ Now I feel responsible for it.”

So, through summer and fall, the governor drove 5 miles from his temporary office in Berlin to mow that grass.

Such earnestness explains in part why Scott consistently polls as the most popular governor in the United States.

Even as a Republican in the bluest state in the country, he has seen his popularity grow with each election. When he was first elected governor in 2016, he won 53 percent of the vote. Last year, he won his fourth two-year term with 71 percent, winning a majority in every city and town. His approval ratings are consistently in the mid-70s, and just reached an unprecedented 84 percent in the most recent Morning Consult poll, unheard of in most parts of the country. He’s the only Republican elected statewide, garnering a bigger percentage of the vote than any Democrat or independent US Senator Bernie Sanders.

Critics say Scott lacks vision and should be doing more with the political capital he has amassed to take on problems like climate change. But even his detractors concede his immense popularity is a rare political phenomenon, one that is likely tied to Scott’s amiable personality and the idiosyncrasies of Vermont, a small state where hyperpartisanship is frowned upon.

Many point to his steady hand during crises, including last summer’s historic flooding and the pandemic, when he appeared in daily, low-key televised briefings to reassure Vermonters and encourage them to take social distancing and mask wearing seriously. Vermont, a sparsely populated state, had the nation’s lowest incidence of COVID and lowest death rate.

Perhaps even more attractive in a state where Democrats and independents outnumber Republicans four to one is Scott’s willingness to buck Republican orthodoxy. He repudiated President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric and actions, and publicly acknowledged he voted for Joe Biden, which made Scott even more popular in a state that rejected Trump more decisively than any other.

His decision in 2018 to work with Vermont’s Democrat-dominated Legislature to pass the state’s first significant gun control measures brought new admirers even as it lost him much of the Republican base.

“I lost friends and family over that,” he said.

Scott ran for governor pledging not to implement gun control measures but changed his mind after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., left 17 dead and, the next day, a Columbine-like plot was foiled at a Vermont high school.

“That changed me,” Scott said, sitting in a small windowless office in a state transportation building in Berlin he is using while the building that houses the governor’s office in Montpelier is undergoing renovation because of flooding. “If that meant losing the next election, so be it.”

But whatever Republican votes he lost he more than made up for with Democrats and independents in his 2018 reelection bid, when his margin of victory jumped from 9 points in 2016 to 15.

Scott’s mix of fiscal conservatism and social liberalism, and his refusal to insult political foes, is a throwback to an era when being perceived as a nice, competent person was more attractive to voters than the pugilistic partisan posturing that now dominates politics.

His authenticity is especially endearing to many voters, even those who disagree with him on other issues.

Phil Baruth, the Democratic leader of the Vermont state Senate, remembers the menace in the air when Scott signed the gun safety bill on the State House steps.

“It was a chaotic scene, with outraged gun owners screaming at him. There were people with earpieces, worried about someone taking a shot at him,” Baruth said. “It was one of the most politically courageous acts I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

That, Baruth said, is one of the reasons some 70 percent of Democrats vote for Phil Scott. And it is why, Baruth added, Scott has no future with the national GOP.

The most popular governor in the United States says he spent the first half of his life “without a political bone in my body,” building a successful construction business. He also holds the record for most wins at Thunder Road, the race car track in Barre.

Scott, 65, grew up with two brothers in Barre, a working-class city in central Vermont famous for its granite quarries. His father lost both legs in World War II when his tank was blown up shortly after the Allies’ fateful and bloody invasion of Normandy. Scott’s father died when Scott was 11, and his mother, Marian, became his role model.

“She’s very independent,” he says of his mother. “I get that from her.”

In high school, he took college prep classes in the morning and vocational classes in the afternoon. He went to the University of Vermont, intending to become a vocational teacher. But when he got out of college, he opened a motorcycle shop. It proved a success, and he decided to build a bigger garage. He got all the local permits, but the state’s permitting process led to delays and added expense that killed his business plan.

That experience led Scott to politics. He felt state regulations were onerous and wanted to speak up for small business owners and tax-weary Vermonters. In 2000, he ran as a Republican for the state Senate, winning the first of five terms.

He became friendly with Dick Mazza, a Democrat and dean of the Vermont Senate, who encouraged Scott to run for lieutenant governor, a largely ceremonial office that he won for the first of three times in 2010.

In 2011, after Tropical Storm Irene devastated large swaths of Vermont, Scott organized the removal of damaged mobile homes at no cost to homeowners or taxpayers by asking people he knew in the construction industry to pitch in out of civic duty.

Mazza encouraged Scott to run for governor in 2016. Mazza said he got no pushback from other Democrats.

“I’ve always voted for Phil,” said Mazza. “I’ve campaigned for him. Phil is popular because he works with everybody. He doesn’t have a big ego. Vermonters value that.”

When Scott was first elected to the Senate, Peter Welch, then Democratic leader of the Senate, appointed him as a committee chair as a gesture of bipartisanship.

Three years after routing Christine Hallquist, a Democrat and the first transgender woman to win a major party gubernatorial nomination, Scott tapped Hallquist to run the state board charged with expanding broadband coverage in the state. He said Hallquist, a former executive at a utility company, was uniquely qualified for the job.

“He’s a supporter of the LGBTQ community, which is unique given where the national GOP is,” Hallquist said. “It’s important to our Vermont brand, to be nice people. And he’s a nice, ethical person.”

Scott and Welch, now US senator for Vermont, and the rest of the Vermont congressional delegation, including Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent socialist, and Representative Becca Balint, a Democrat, get along famously. That delegation has done much to bring federal funding back home.

No one brought more funding to Vermont than Patrick Leahy, the powerful Democrat who retired last year after 48 years in the US Senate. In an interview, Leahy said he regularly hosted Scott for lunch in the US Senate dining room, drawing bewildered stares from other senators.

“They didn’t know what to make of us,” Leahy said.

Welch said Vermonters admire Scott’s independence and aversion to partisanship.

As head of the Democratic Party in Vermont, David Glidden accepts that many of the state’s leading Democrats openly admire Scott, but is critical of Scott nonetheless.

“He’s a mediocre governor,” Glidden said. “When it comes to climate change, he’s for solutions that don’t cost anything or upset anyone. He lacks a clear vision for the future of Vermont.”

Scott said his vision remains the same as the day he first ran for governor: to grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable, particularly when it comes to housing, and to protect the vulnerable. He said holding the line on taxes and fees is important, and worries that too many young people can no longer afford to live in the state.

Garrison Nelson, a professor of political science at the University of Vermont, said Scott’s background as a native Vermonter who graduated from the state’s flagship university matters, too.

“Scott is more like one of us than any governor in the past 60 years,” Nelson said. “It wouldn’t work nationally, but it works in Vermont.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe reporter and columnist who roams New England. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.