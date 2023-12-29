Lack of indoor space poses a hurdle for winter student athletes

A situation in which student athletes are practicing in hallways, while not uncommon, is unacceptable. Indoor track and field is among the most accessible of winter sports, drawing athletes with a range of abilities and experience, and thus is one of the most popular. It is not right that these athletes could be the only winter sports participants without a facility on which they can depend to hold practice. Can you imagine a swim team without a pool or a basketball team without a court? The Boston Public Schools should have its own track.

Re “Lewis center struggles to serve community and state” (Page A1, Dec. 20): The Reggie Lewis Center is in a no-win situation with two constituencies that have legitimate claims to access. There just is not enough center to go around.

We ought to find the money and the will to build a center where not only track athletes could train and compete but also basketball tournaments and graduation ceremonies could take place.

Theodore Loska

Dorchester

The writer was a BPS teacher for 27 years and has been a longtime volunteer track coach in the school system.





BPS athletes are not the only Mass. students practicing in hallways

Tiana Woodard’s article on the track at the Reggie Lewis Center, “Lewis center struggles to serve community and state,” is a welcome reflection on this resource and the pressures it faces. However, the article presents a false dichotomy between local and suburban schools’ use, complete with a photo of a BPS student leaving the building as a suburban student enters.

Woodard notes that local teams often must end practice [the italics are mine] in time for suburban school meets. This distinction is crucial. Many schools, including BPS, hold meets at the center; the track’s calendar confirms this. Few schools, wherever they are, have practice access to indoor tracks. I knew of some schools that cleared parking lots of snow to hold practices there.

In 2008 I helped start the program at Manchester Essex Regional, an affluent district. There was no track; we trained in halls, on stairs, around a 200-yard cemetery circle. Hurdlers used a short hallway and risked colliding with anyone exiting the basketball court.

While indoor track practices are rare, Boston uses more first-rate tracks for high school meets — three — than exist on Long Island in New York. So it isn’t really a city-vs.-suburb issue. Winter track in New England requires creativity, flexibility, and will, whether you live in Roxbury, Rockland, or Rockport.

John Barbour

West Roxbury