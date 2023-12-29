Simple gifts, reminders of our connectedness

“The profound meaning of simple gifts” by Lisa Weiss was uplifting (Ideas, Dec. 24). I find keepsakes rewarding for what they stimulate. I have a variety of random small objects at my desk that bring me comfort as reminders of people and moments. Giving the gift of small items to others also brings joy. I remember a wonderful family across the hall. The children were lovable, and I am still a child at heart. I gave the boy a lucky stone. His mother told me years later that he remembers the stone and how he still believes in the possibility of magic.

I have a pocket watch my parents gave me for college graduation. The watch symbolizes the world my family lost as a result of the Holocaust. I wind the watch every day, and it reminds me of the legacy and the great life we enjoy because my father came to America in 1939 before the Nazis invaded his country.