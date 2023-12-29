Here are the best sports moments we saw live in 2023.

Sports journalists at the Globe are privileged to have a front-row seat to the action. And it’s something we never take for granted. Even in a year like 2023, when a few local teams had seasons they’d rather forget about (we’re looking at you, Red Sox and Patriots), there’s still plenty to reflect on and cherish.

As Jim Montgomery was holding pregame court with a couple of reporters at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Nov. 11, Bobby Orr, the greatest Bruin of them all, popped through a door in the back of the room.

“Oops, sorry,” the GOAT said sheepishly, before quickly closing the door.

Apprised that Orr had inadvertently crashed his press briefing, Montgomery bellowed, “Get Bobby back in here!”

Nobody wants to miss a chance to be around Orr for any amount of time.

Orr was in the house to watch the game with the Bruins’ fathers, and to see the smiles that No. 4′s presence evoked from the bunch, particularly hockey lifers John Grzelcyk, Louie DeBrusk, and Dave Lohrei, was priceless.

Chad Finn

The best sports moment I saw live this year was not from a press box, but Right Field Box 93, Row FF, Seat 9 at Fenway. The date was Wed., July 26. The outcome was Red Sox 5, Braves 3, with Justin Turner’s two-run double in the seventh inning providing the difference. It was a thrilling ballgame on a lovely evening, memorable for being one the Red Sox’ few stirring wins in another underwhelming season.

Personally, it was memorable for much more than that. My companions at the game were my cousins Kris and Tom from Illinois, and Tom’s 6-year-old son, Tommy. Tommy hadn’t yet been to a big league ballgame. Not only did he get a classic Fenway gem for his debut, but he got at least one specific memory that I suspect will stick with him forever.

Rafael Devers’s majestic sixth-inning home run off Braves ace Spencer Strider soared above us, yet so close we could see the spin on the ball. As it sailed past, Tommy’s eyes got as wide as the Fenway video board. Afterward, he declared that it had been the best day of his life. What could be better than that?

Rafael Devers celebrates in the background after hitting a home run off the Braves' Spencer Strider on July 26. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Jon Couture

We have a 7-year-old soccer player, thus this year included my first live Revolution games in close to 20 years. Full credit: They’re a good night, with an atmosphere better than it has any right to be in a mostly-empty NFL stadium. It was a frustrating season, but not without its moments, such as when Tomás Chancalay equalized in front of us in the Fort against eventual MLS champ Columbus on Oct. 4. The sort of flash that makes me wonder what could be in a smarter-sized home.

Alex Speier

Amidst the best offensive month of his spectacular career, Mookie Betts returned to Fenway in late August and commanded the stage with a relentless succession of feats as a Dodger. When he punctuated his 7-for-15 weekend with a homer as part of a three-hit game in the series finale, Betts reinforced his legacy of greatness in Boston, offered a reminder of the rarity of such an extraordinary talent, and underscored that the Red Sox have yet to forge a winning post-Betts identity.

Matt Porter

It wasn’t his most spectacular finish — a simple give-and-go, rather than an ankle-breaking pump fake on the breakaway, a no-angle backhand from the corner or a screaming one-timer from the circle — but I’ll never forget seeing David Pastrnak complete a hat trick in Philadelphia with his 60th goal of the season. Watching that man do his thing up close will always be a personal career highlight.

Adam Himmelsbach

There were so many options on the court to keep the Celtics’ season alive, but Derrick White didn’t figure to be one of them. White was inbounding the ball with 3 seconds left in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat, with Boston trailing by a point and facing elimination. He fired a pass to Marcus Smart, who turned and fired a 3-pointer that rattled in and out and somehow landed in the hands of White, who somehow had just enough time to lay it in off the glass at the buzzer to give the Celtics the unlikely win. Some of the luster was removed from the moment when the Celtics then went back to TD Garden and were trounced in Game 7, but it was a stunning play regardless.

Michael Silverman

Heard, not seen.

I watched pickleball played at a higher caliber than baseball at Fenway Park and I witnessed pre-Messi Inter Miami exhibit atrocious soccer skills at Gillette.

But hearing the stirring “You’ll Never Walk Alone” sung by 54,000 fans at Anfield Stadium before a 0-0 Liverpool-Chelsea match in January, that’s stayed with me above all else.

Brendan Kurie

In March, I took my then-5-year-old son to his first NBA game, only to witness the Celtics cough up a 28-point lead to a middling Nets squad. Later, at his first playoff game, the Celtics built a 9-point halftime lead over the Heat, only to collapse, lose the game and, eventually, the series. On a warm April afternoon, I brought him to Fenway Park for the first time, only to watch the Orioles build a 7-1 lead midway through the third inning. Here we go again, I thought. But the Red Sox, still full of hope and vinegar, began chipping away. In the bottom of the ninth, Adam Duvall crushed a walk-off two-run homer and Fenway began pulsating, both from frenzied fans and a new disco-esque lighting system. Basking in the glow — literally — as we walked down Jersey Street, I realized the greatest sports moment of my year was watching an emerging fan ride the unique sporting roller coaster that constantly swings from loathsome to lovable.

Peter Abraham

The best moment of the baseball season came before the baseball season.

It was the championship game of the World Baseball Classic on March 21 in Miami when Japan beat the United States, 3-2. The game ended with Shohei Ohtani striking out Angels teammate Mike Trout with a slider.

“As a baseball fan, everybody wanted to see it,” Trout said.

Ohtani threw his glove in joy followed by his cap and fell into the embrace of his teammates. Spring training continued that week and the Texas Rangers won the World Series seven month later. But nothing topped the excitement of that WBC game.

Ohtani started warming up in the top of the seventh inning, took his at-bat in the bottom of the inning and singled, then went back to the bullpen to warm up again.

The sellout crowd at LoanDepot Park was buzzing. Up in the crowded press box, reporters assigned seats in the back room to watch on television snuck into the main section to watch in person.

Afterward, even the losing team acknowledged what a special game it was.

“The baseball world won tonight.” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said.

Katie McInerney

My college basketball-obsessed husband sets up a second television in our living room at the start of March to catch every minute of the men’s conference tournaments leading up to March Madness. This year, for his birthday in early March, I surprised him with tickets to the biggest game in town: The Northeast Conference tournament championship between Merrimack and Fairleigh Dickinson in North Andover.

Merrimack, in its final season of ineligibility for the NCAA Tournament after moving up to Division 1, was playing for pride. Fairleigh Dickinson knew it would advance to the Big Dance no matter the result. Why drive 45 minutes in the slush to watch a game that didn’t matter? Why not?

Jaylen Stinson (center) and Jordan McKoy celebrate with the young fans who stormed the court. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Warriors clanked up brick after brick from 3, and to be honest, at one point I said it was some of the worst basketball I’d seen live in years. But the finish was thrilling. Merrimack went on an 8-0 run to close out the game with a 67-66 win and celebrated as if they’d won the national title. Children stormed the court at the charming Lawler Arena as the small-but-mighty band played on. We walked out beaming, happy to have witnessed a simple and joyful sports moment.

The best part? Two weeks later, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson — the team that wasn’t even supposed to be there — knocked No. 1 Purdue out in the first round. Nothing better than college basketball.

Andrew Mahoney

The fans that packed TD Garden for the championship game of the men’s Beanpot between Northeastern and Harvard were already on their feet when Milton’s Aidan McDonough scored in the second round of the shootout for the Huskies. Now goalie Devon Levi, who had already stopped bids by Matthew Coronato and Sean Farrell, could send the trophy back to Huntington Avenue with a save against Alex Laferriere. Once again, Levi was up to the task, denying the Crimson forward, then ditching his helmet and gloves as he was swarmed by teammates.

The game marked the first time the two programs met in the final, and it was the first Beanpot decided by a shootout.

The star power during the shootout was evident, as just two months later, Levi, Coronato, Farrell, and McDonough would make their NHL debuts. Laferriere also signed an NHL deal, making his debut with the Kings in October.

Dan Shaughnessy

Gillette Stadium. Army 17, Navy 11.

Once the most important sporting contest in our nation, still a presentation of America’s best, the Army-Navy game came to Foxborough in the final month of 2023.

Ghosts of Dwight Eisenhower, Admiral Bull Halsey, Glenn Davis, and Joe Bellino walked hand-in-hand with the 8,000 cadets and midshipmen who marched onto the Gillette turf three hours before kickoff. After darkness descended, we saw Army’s defense being all that it could be, stopping Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai on fourth-and-goal from the two as the clock ran out. A bucket list moment for 65,878 in attendance. A perfect sports day in New England.