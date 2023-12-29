Bishop Fenwick girls’ basketball doesn’t need a postseason to prove it’s the team to beat in Division 2

Fenwick beat eighth-ranked Walpole, 56-45, Friday in the Sue Rivard Holiday Tournament championship game at Oliver Ames. Kay led the Crusaders with 22 points and earned tournament MVP honors.

Ranked fifth in this week’s Globe Top 20, the Crusaders (and every other Fenwick team) are barred by the MIAA from the state postseason this school year. But they are out to prove they’re the team to beat in Division 2 anyway.

EASTON — The Bishop Fenwick girls’ basketball team is playing this season angry. Senior Cecilia Kay describes the slate as a revenge tour, and coach Adam DeBaggis says every game is their playoffs.

Fenwick (5-1) defeated fourth-ranked Medfield on Thursday, prevailing in a tournament that included four top 10 teams.

“It’s absolutely a sense of us trying to prove that we’re the best team in Division 2,” DeBaggis said.

Both teams set a physical tone early Friday and traded leads until a 32-32 halftime tie. Each squad had an All-Scholastic star take over in the first half. Walpole junior guard Izzy Adams sliced her way to 17 points with spin moves and tough shots. Kay, a forward committed to American University, drilled a pair of 3s, powering inside to tally 13 points by the break.

Walpole found early chances on the fast break, with Adams connecting with sophomore Bella Bingham in transition. Fenwick had never faced a 1-3-1 zone and scarcely practiced for it, but slowly cracked the Timberwolves and found shooters in the corners.

“We don’t really practice that offense that we were running, so to be able to kind of adjust it, and get shots open and score points, was really big for us,” Kay said.

In the third quarter, the Crusaders changed the tone. They held Walpole to 4 points by shutting off the passing lanes and controlling the glass. The 6-foot-2-inch Kay made her presence felt inside, but the collective effort to rebound — Isabella Lopez-Marin grabbed one board sitting down — shifted momentum.

“Rebounding is 80 percent effort anyway,” DeBaggis said. “We were playing overall with that type of heart, so that’s going to be a byproduct of that.”

Sophomore Celia Neilson added 12 points for the Crusaders and Lopez-Marin, a senior transfer from now-shuttered Matignon, contributed 10 points. Adams led Walpole (4-2) with 23 points and sophomore Bella Bingham had 14.

Before the season, Kay sent a motivational text to her team following the MIAA’s ruling. With back-to-back statement victories, the Crusaders are ensuring everyone knows they’re among the elite.

“They don’t want to have us, one of the best teams, play in their tournament? That’s fine,” Kay said. “We’ll show them what they’re missing.”

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.