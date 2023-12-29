Checking the scorecard with our annual ‘State of the Teams’ appraisal

As always, I will address the teams in alphabetical order, and, with all due apologies to Peter Gammons, this year I will include a team song.

It’s time for my annual State of the Teams appraisal, and I promise you I won’t start with yet another lecture about how we shouldn’t get greedy, that no other municipality has cheered home as many 21st century championship teams, that no other municipality has had champions in football, baseball, basketball, and hockey since 2000 and this all had to end sometime. Nope, I know you realize that, so, nope, won’t do it.

Team song: “Don’t Give Up On Us”

What happened?

What happened to the team that set a record for season-opening victories? Why, suddenly, can’t anyone but David Pastrnak put the biscuit in the basket? Do they expect Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman to pitch shutouts every night?

Is it too early to say that Don Sweeney needs to make a deal? Should he be looking for this year’s Hampus Lindholm, especially since last year’s Hampus Lindholm hasn’t shown up yet? I’m not yet ready to push the old “Panic Button,” but this kind of radical transformation from near-untouchability to mediocrity is, well, weird.

They were off to such a great start it seemed that Life After Patrice wasn’t going to be so bad. And maybe it won’t be. But, guys, you have your devoted followers a bit worried.

On the plus side, we still have Brad Marchand doing Brad Marchand things. We all know he can start preparing his raise-the-jersey speech.

We have seen what this team can be. Of course, injuries have had something to do with the recent decline, but who doesn’t have injuries? I think I speak for many when I say, OK boys, enough is enough. Snap out of it!

One other thing: It’s times such as this when coaches have to earn their money.

David Pastrnak and the Bruins have been good, but not at last season's record-breaking best. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

2. Celtics

Team song: “Knocking On Heaven’s Door”

The raw talent is there to bring home title No. 18, and it’s an ideal mix. Frontcourt stalwarts Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis are young veterans with plenty of spring in their legs. Guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are a coach’s dream. Al Horford is an elder statesman who can keep law and order when needed. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser supply some 3-point plasma off the bench.

A lot of fans seem worried about the coach, but Joe Mazzulla is a smart guy who last year knew what he didn’t know and is quite comfortable in his own coaching skin this season. Relax, folks, they’re in good hands.

Confession time: I greeted the acquisition of Mr. Porzingis with great skepticism. My image of him was a guy 7-3 going on 5-3, someone standing in the corner all night hoisting up threes. I wondered why it hadn’t worked out for him in Dallas. I hadn’t paid attention to the guy who scored 23 a game last year in Washington — who watches the Wizards? — or that he had spent a lot of time posting people up. I also worried about his spotty health history.

Well, thus far Porzingis has been capital-T Terrific, a major force at both ends of the floor. The big issue remains his health. The reality, however, is that just about every true championship contender has a similar situation regarding a key injury-prone player.

But would it be a good idea for Brad Stevens to find the 2024 P.J. Brown as a big-man insurance policy? I don’t think he needs to be told.

3. Patriots

Team song: “Once Upon A Time”

… they stood for excellence … people around here planned their winters around trips to the Super Bowl … they weren’t being flexed out of Monday night games.

The Decline and Fall of the New England Patriots has been well-documented, leaving us with one intriguing question: Where will Bill Belichick be next year?

We know that Bill ”Captain Ahab” Belichick is chasing the football version of the Great White Whale, i.e. Don Shula’s record for most games won. If he sticks around here, it will take a while.

Let’s say he goes elsewhere. Would it be as a coach or a fully empowered Head of All Things Football? If it’s as a coach only, are you telling me he would willingly obey the wishes of some 55-year-old whippersnapper GM telling him whom to draft, which free agent to pursue, who gets paid what, and who gets cut? Ha!

I’m dying of curiosity to see how this all works out. Aren’t you?

4. Red Sox

Will things change for the Red Sox under Craig Breslow? Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Team song: “We Can Work It Out”

… or maybe not.

It would be nice if we knew where the Red Sox rank in the Fenway Sports Group pecking order. Ahead of Liverpool? Behind the Penguins? Breathing the fumes of RFK Racing?

Until further notice, it’s “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose” around Fenway, which is French for the only difference between Chaim Bloom and Craig Breslow thus far is that the southpaw has better stuff. Sure, that’s a cheap shot, but they’ve earned it.

What can I tell you that you don’t already know? When your big-winning returning ace has 12 wins and a 4.24 ERA (Brayan Bello), you need pitching, and plenty of it. You need more power in the outfield. You need a second baseman. You need help, period.

Let me say this. I don’t care that they’ve finished “last” in three of the past four years. Finishing “last” in a five-team division? So what? Finishing last in the old eight- or 10-team divisions? Yeah, that was humiliating. So spare me the whining about finishing “last.” If it’s not first, it doesn’t matter.

P.S. I like Triston Casas.

5. Revolution

Team song: “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?”

… if we could have our own state-of-the-art soccer-only stadium?

It’s the annual cry, and I do wish them luck in the quest.

What a year. It begins with an MLS-record home unbeaten streak. It ends with a two-game ouster from the playoffs in the absence of coaching legend Bruce Arena, who resigned Sept. 9 following what a PR statement described as “a six-week investigation” in which Arena was accused of “inappropriate and insensitive remarks,” addressed to parties unknown. The team then went 2-6-1, playoffs included.

The Revs did manage to reel in a suitable coaching replacement in Caleb Porter, who has taken both Portland (2015) and Columbus (2020) to the MLS title.

A name to remember: Tomas Chancalay, a 24-year-old native of Argentina who was signed through 2026 after scoring six goals in his first 10 games with the Revs.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.