Catholic Memorial freshman Josiah Adamson stacked days over the summer. Now he’s stacking wins.

“I have confidence in him,” said Tobin. “Players make plays and he’s a hell of a player.”

Tied with Newton North in the final minute of Friday’s Garden City Classic Championship, Adamson forcefully drove the lane and banked a shot off glass that propelled the second-ranked Knights to a 59-54 comeback victory over the fourth-ranked Tigers in an early-season showdown at Newton South.

NEWTON — As Catholic Memorial coach Denis Tobin puts it, Josiah Adamson is not your typical freshman.

Adamson scored a team-high 22 points, including 16 in the second half, as the Knights erased a 31-23 halftime deficit.

Adamson was dribbling on the left wing with 55 seconds left when his eyes widened. He knew he had a matchup advantage, so the 6-foot-3-inch guard snapped a crossover, darted into the paint, and converted a shot over a pair of defenders for a 56-54 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Knights guard Matthew St. Martin poked the ball away and Adamson dove to secure the steal. For an encore, Adamson converted the clinching layup at the buzzer, marking the third time in five games the Dorchester resident has eclipsed 20 points.

“I put in time and hours over the summer stacking days,” said Adamson. “It’s showing that I put in the work. The confidence comes from the work. My coaches trust me and allow me to do what I can to help us win.”

Catholic Memorial’s DJ Overall (center) grabs a rebound as Newton North’s Mehkai Holmes (right) reaches in. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

CM (5-0) entered averaging 83 points per game, but struggled offensively against a stingy Newton North defense that hadn’t allowed an opponent to break 50 points this season. And with Tigers junior forward Teagan Swint (27 points) cashing 3-pointers all over the arc, Newton North led by 11 in both the second and third quarters.

During CM’s comeback, Adamson shouldered the scoring load before another freshman, Aiden Pires, converted a 4-point play to give CM a 49-45 lead.

But Swint wasn’t done, canning his sixth triple to make it 50-50.

Catholic Memorial's Jacob Cofield, all 6-foot-9-inches of him, left few passing lanes for Newton North. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Jacob Cofield converted a big put-back for the Knights and Adamson finished it off, showing Tobin his team can win in myriad ways.

“I have young guys and I didn’t know how they’d respond,” said Tobin. “To my guys’ credit, they didn’t give up and came back. We’re not always going to score 80 points.”