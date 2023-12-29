The Celtics are atop NBA, but coach Joe Mazzulla said last season was a lesson not to get set in their ways

“As long as we’re open-minded that there’s no one way to win a game and there’s no one way to win a stretch of games, and it’s going to take something different,” he said. “If we get into a playoff series against a particular matchup we’re going to have to play differently. So I think last year being my first year, not necessarily close-minded, but ‘This is who we are, this is what we do.’ But we never had other pitches to go to, so to speak. So I think just staying open-minded to that.”

Coach Joe Mazzulla would like to ensure that this group keeps improving in the coming months, and said it will be important for him and the team to be more willing to adjust to circumstances than they were last year.

Although the Celtics have roared to the top of the NBA with their 24-6 start, last season unfolded similarly. Boston opened 21-5, and while it had a strong regular-season campaign, there was a sense that it never quite recaptured its early form, going 36-20 the rest of the way.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Mazzulla cited Boston’s overtime win over the Pistons Thursday in which it erased a 21-point deficit as an example. He said the team adjusted its coverages at halftime, and praised the players for embracing the sudden shift.

Advertisement

“Some of it is naturally building trust, building communication with the guys,” Mazzulla said. “At the end of the day if we want to do something there’s got to be full trust, buy-in, communication. You’ve got to talk about your philosophy. So some of the offseason stuff was, ‘We’ve done it this way with Brad [Stevens], we’ve done it this way with Ime [Udoka], let’s kind of combine the two, and there’s just going to be times we have to do things that are different.’”

Advertisement

Not at full strength

The Celtics were shorthanded against the Raptors on Friday night. Starters Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (calf) were sidelined, and Al Horford sat out to rest in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Neither Tatum nor Porzingis aggravated their previous injuries. It was more erring on the side of caution after Boston played an overtime game against Detroit a night earlier.

“I think just understanding when the time is time when you have to give something a rest, and sometimes it can do more harm than good. So kind of just understanding that, and just trusting that long mind-set, long-game mentality,” Mazzulla said.

Sam Hauser started in place of Tatum, and Luke Kornet got the call in place of Porzingis.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.