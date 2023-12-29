Shorthanded Celtics give away a 20-point lead, but manage to hold on to beat Raptors

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics. White added 21 points and seven assists. The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (calf), and Al Horford (rest). Starting in place of Porzingis, Luke Kornet finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. Scottie Barnes had 30 points to lead Toronto, but his potential tying layup in the final seconds was off, allowing the Celtics to escape.

One night after roaring back from a 21-point deficit to defeat the Pistons, the shorthanded Celtics coughed up all of a 20-point advantage against the Raptors on Friday. But they once again had enough of a closing kick to hold on, using Derrick White’s late flurry to help them secure a 120-118 win and improve to 16-0 at home this season.

Boston led by 20 in the first half and remained in control through the first three quarters before taking a 99-86 lead to the fourth. But the Raptors put together their first sustained run, with backup wing Jalen McDaniels scoring 8 points in his team’s 10-0 burst during the first two minutes of the fourth.

The Celtics, who made just about everything from beyond the arc over the first three quarters, missed their first seven attempts of the fourth. A 3-pointer by former Celtic Dennis Schröder with 8:17 left gave the Raptors a 104-102 lead, their first since the opening quarter.

White ended Boston’s brief drought with 3:22 left when a scattered possession ended with him hoisting a deep attempt from the right arc, giving the Celtics a 110-109 lead. And he was not done. He added two free throws after the Raptors reclaimed the lead, then bulldozed down the lane for a layup that gave Boston a 116-113 edge with 1:04 left.

Barnes tied the score with a 3-pointer with 46.5 seconds left before Brown found for an alley-oop that gave Boston a 118-116 lead with 32.6 seconds to play. Schröder was fouled with 15.5 seconds left, a play the Celtics unsuccessfully challenged. But he made just one of two free throws and the Raptors were forced to foul. But then Jrue Holiday connected on just one of two, giving Toronto a chance.

After a timeout, Barnes used a screen to get directly to the rim but was unable to convert the layup. Holiday made one of two free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and it appeared the game was over when the Raptors were unable to get off a shot. But after the Garden’s celebratory music played and fans roared, officials ruled that White had committed a non-shooting foul with 1.4 seconds left.

Pascal Siakam made the first free throw and missed the second, but the Raptors were unable to corral the rebound.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla places a major emphasis on falling down in the paint on offense. He wants his players to avoid it at all costs, and he wants his players to run and capitalize when an opponent stumbles. These moments essentially serve as a five-second five-on-four power play.

The Celtics took advantage when Gary Trent tumbled to the ground after a pair of first-quarter shots, using the advantage to quickly set up open Brown 3-pointers that were part of a 50-second stretch in which he drained three of them, capping a 20-4 burst that opened up a 23-11 lead.

Boston’s lead did not shrink below double digits again during the first half.

Kornet took advantage of his rare start and had an impactful first half. He was not flashy, but he made 6 of 7 shots, either patiently finishing off the glass or throwing in two-handed dunks. He had 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists before the break.

Even the Celtics’ awkward moments seemed to have satisfactory endings in the first half. Early in the second quarter, an entry pass was batted away only to end up in the hands of Sam Hauser, whose 3-pointer gave the Celtics a 40-20 lead, their largest to that point.

Siakam tried to keep the Raptors close, finding success with midrange pull-ups. His 3-pointer from the right arc with four minutes left in the second quarter pulled Toronto within 55-45, but the Celtics stretched their lead back to 15 by halftime.

Toronto chipped away at Boston’s advantage for much of the third quarter, briefly pulling within 89-80 thanks to a few turnovers. But Boston kept the Raptors at a safe distance by continuing to pour in 3-pointers, going 5 of 10 in the period to take a 99-86 lead to the fourth.

But once the long-range shooting cooled at the start of the fourth, the Raptors started making their push behind McDaniels.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.