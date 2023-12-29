The end of 2023 feels like 1965 again in Boston sports, and other thoughts

Maybe it’s because the Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics of today are positioned much as they were on New Year’s Eve in 1965: The Patriots and Red Sox are bad and the Celtics look pretty great .

▪ New Year’s Eve is a time of reflection, and this weekend I am reflecting on why I feel like I’m 12 years old again.

Picked-up pieces while wondering if Taylor Swift is the Yoko Ono of the Chiefs . . .

At the end of December in ‘65, the Boston Patriots were 4-8-2, tied for fewest wins in the American Football League.

They’d been smoked twice by the Bills, and two of their wins came on the road against the Jets and Broncos. Their top punt returner was veteran Ron Burton, who played his college ball at Northwestern.

Here we are 58 years later and the Patriots have four wins and are about to get smoked by the Bills. Two of their wins came on the road against the Jets and Broncos, and their games are covered by Ron Burton’s son, Steve Burton, who played his college ball at Northwestern and now anchors Channel 4′s “Patriots All-Access.” The legendary Bill Belichick at this hour has less job security than Mike Holovak had in 1965.

Wondering what the Red Sox were up to in the winter of ‘65?

It was kind of like it is now. The ‘65 Sox went 62-100, finishing ninth in a 10-team league. Only 12-year-old kids like me cared about them. We wondered if things would improve when Dick O’Connell was promoted to the position of general manager, but there was no offseason buzz.

And those Sox didn’t tell us they were building a contender (nothing about going “full throttle” from Tom Yawkey). O’Connell’s major winter move was trading shortstop Eddie Bressoud to the Mets for outfielder Joe Christopher. The Sox hadn’t played .500 ball in seven years and were on their way to ninth place again in 1966.

Here we are 58 years later and the Red Sox are downright dull. They’ve finished last three times in four years, and six times in 12 seasons. Team chairman Tom Werner promised the team would go “full throttle,” but it’s been a joke thus far, despite the appointment of new baseball boss Craig Breslow.

In a rare bright moment for the 1965 Red Sox, Dave Morehead threw a no-hitter against the Indians on Sept. 16. Attendance at Fenway Park was listed as 1,247. AP/Associated Press

The remaining defenders of the Red Sox Way cite “four World Series championships,” but that’s become ancient history; 2018 might as well be 1918. Those days are over. The Sox are out of the winning business. Today they largely inspire anger or abject apathy in fans.

Back in ‘65, the Celtics were all we had. The 1965-66 Celtics were on their way to winning an eighth consecutive NBA championship, their ninth in 10 seasons. They were the showcase of their sport, featuring games played on a parquet floor above a train station.

The Celtics of 2023-24 have none of that recent banner history (one championship since 1986), but they’ve been in the conference finals in five of the last seven seasons, own the best record in basketball, and there’s every expectation they will be playing in the NBA Finals in June. They again are the league’s showcase team.

Happy New Year.

(Sorry, Bruins fans. Wish I could compare the 2023 team to the 1965 version, but there’s nothing similar. The mid-1960s Bruins were cellar dwellers, waiting for teenaged Bobby Orr to lead them to a golden era when they became kings of New England.)

▪ Quiz: Name the Bruins’ five leaders in career penalty minutes (answer below).

▪ Watching a handful of lost souls sitting in a driving rain at 11 a.m. at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl Thursday (a 23-14 Boston College win over SMU in front of an announced “crowd” of 16,238), it crossed my mind that this might be the best sporting event that unfolds over the next nine months at Fenway Park. Sad days indeed.

▪ NCAA president Charlie Baker was on a busman’s holiday at the epic Wasabi joust and no doubt enjoyed the obligatory playing of “Sweet Caroline” in the fourth quarter. Ugh.

▪ More crickets from Foxborough even after Jets owner Woody Johnson told the New York Post that he’s bringing back coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

▪ Let the record show that Bailey Zappe owns a record of 4-2 as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Tell us again, why did Belichick cut him in August? Oh, and does anyone else hear the faint, humble voice of a young Elvis when Zappe steps to the podium after a game? I keep waiting for him to curl his lip and say, “Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Bailey Zappe at the postgame podium. Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

▪ Charlie McAvoy would have made a good contact hitter if he played baseball. Wednesday in Buffalo, McAvoy saved a goal when he skated behind Jeremy Swayman and batted a mid-air puck away from the net, preserving the Bruins’ 3-0 lead in an eventual 4-1 win over the Sabres. McAvoy looked like a lefty hitter wasting a pitch on an 0-and-2 count. Great stick control.

▪ In an outstanding opus on dunking for The Athletic, Tim Cato reports that 67-year-old Marques Johnson, who started dunking at the age of 15, still throws one down every year on his birthday. Johnson’s son videos the moment for posterity.

The Naismith College Player of the Year at UCLA in 1977, Johnson enjoyed a great career in Milwaukee and still does TV analysis for the Bucks. He says it can take him six or more tries to dunk these days. He had hip surgery over the summer but told Cato he thinks he’ll be able to dunk again by the time he turns 68 in February.

I texted Cedric Maxwell, who is already 68, to wish him Merry Christmas and ask him if he can still dunk, and Max answered, “Not in this lifetime.”

▪ In January of 1968, national champion UCLA played Holy Cross and BC on back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden. The Bruins were led by 7-foot-1-inch center Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). Holy Cross was coached by Jack Donohue, who’d been Alcindor’s high school coach at Power Memorial in New York City. BC was coached by Bob Cousy.

The event was a homecoming for Alcindor, who’d suffered his first collegiate loss only days earlier at the Astrodome against Elvin Hayes’s Houston Cougars. In the Holy Cross game, Alcindor was guarded by the HC captain, 6-4 Keith Hochstein.

“We played them man-to-man, which when you think about it was pretty ridiculous,” Hochstein said. “When you’re a 6-4 kid covering Alcindor, there’s not a lot of strategy. I think fronting him would be ridiculous. I played behind him. He hadn’t invented the skyhook yet, but he still had a very effective inside game.”

Alcindor finished with 33 points in a 90-67 victory in front of 18,106. Hochstein scored 22 for the Crusaders. One night later, Alcindor & Co. beat BC, 84-77.

Many years later, Hochstein and his son went to an Abdul-Jabbar book signing near Copley Plaza and got in line to have their books autographed. When they advanced to the front of the line, Hochstein showed Abdul-Jabber a photo of the two of them playing against one another in 1968. Abdul-Jabbar said he remembered Hochstein but had no interest in signing the photo.

“I’m only here to sign books,” said the Lakers center. Swell.

Holy Cross center Keith Hochstein (right), at 6 feet 4 inches, went head to head with UCLA's 7-1 star Lew Alcindor in 1968. Dan Shaughnessy

▪ Impressed with the Celtics’ home record (15-0)? Look up 1985-86, when the greatest NBA team of all time went 50-1 at home (including playoffs and three in Hartford that counted as home games). The only loss was Dec. 6, a 121-103 setback against the Portland Trail Blazers, a.k.a. the Flying Burrito Brothers.

▪ Let’s go easy on the great/underrated Patriots defense. Through the first 15 games of the season, New England allowed more points (322) than any other team in the AFC East. This includes the Jets (315 before playing the Browns Thursday night).

▪ Tony Romo after watching Jack Jones’s pick-6 against the Chiefs on Christmas: “What a great decision to bring him in!” Swell. Alert Vegas airport security. I mean, what team wouldn’t want a guy like Jack Jones?

▪ The promotion overkill for the new Werner/Wyc Grousbeck sitcom “Extended Family” interrupted our sports programming last weekend.

First we had Wyc and actor Donald Faison taking up too much NBC Sports Boston air time, promoting their new show during the Celtics’ nice win vs. the Clippers in LA Saturday afternoon.

Later, football fans across America were teased into thinking they were going to see Bills-Chargers on NBC when the game was promoted as a Peacock subscription-only product. After watching five minutes of Bills-Chargers pregame (including the national anthem), NBC abruptly cut away at 8:05 p.m. for Tom and Wyc’s feel-good divorce sitcom.

An unfortunate launch. More than a few of the folks who support Tom and Wyc’s sports teams were annoyed by the bait-and-switch.

▪ The 2024 MLB season marks the 70th anniversary of the St. Louis Browns’ move to Baltimore, a wonderful development for the American League. Don Larsen, who would go on to pitch a World Series perfect game for the Yankees in 1956, went 3-21 for the seventh-place Orioles (54-100) of 1954.

▪ Best wishes to the family of Weymouth’s Jack Leonard, who died at 88 before Christmas, leaving behind a lifetime of love and caring for others. A proud Double Eagle and Jimmy Fund champion, Jack touched thousands of lives and will be missed by all who knew him.

▪ Quiz answer: Terry O’Reilly, Mike Milbury, Keith Crowder, Eddie Shore, Ray Bourque.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.