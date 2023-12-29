EMass wrestling: Recording a pair of tournament titles, Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi headlines Athletes of the Week

Nick Desisto, Tewksbury — The sophomore defeated the top seeded 113-pounders (Haverhill’s Mike Morris and Milford’s Derek Marcolini) in the final two rounds of the George Bossi Lowell Holiday tournament, earning a title.
Braedon Goes, St. John’s Prep — The junior fought through the 120-pound field at the Marshfield Holiday tournament before earning a 4-3 decision in the final over top-seeded Charlie Lussier (Whitman-Hanson). Goes was one of three champions for SJP, which won the tournament.
Ethan Harris, Taunton — The first repeat winner for the Tigers at Marshfield, the senior never took more than three minutes to pin his four opponents at 182 pounds.
Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill — Helping the Hillies finish second at the Lowell Holiday tournament and first at the Noble (Maine) Invitational, the 165-pound senior was the only member of his team to earn titles at both.
Mason Pellegri, Milton — The first of the Cats on Mats to earn a Lowell Holiday title, the senior took down the top two 215-pounders in the last two rounds.
James and Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The first brothers to total six championships at the Lowell Holiday tournament, the two combined for nine pins in 12 combined bouts at 138 and 144 pounds, respectively, on their way to each three-peating.
