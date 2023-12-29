EMass wrestling: Recording a pair of tournament titles, Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi headlines Athletes of the Week

Nick Desisto, Tewksbury — The sophomore defeated the top seeded 113-pounders (Haverhill’s Mike Morris and Milford’s Derek Marcolini) in the final two rounds of the George Bossi Lowell Holiday tournament, earning a title.

Braedon Goes, St. John’s Prep — The junior fought through the 120-pound field at the Marshfield Holiday tournament before earning a 4-3 decision in the final over top-seeded Charlie Lussier (Whitman-Hanson). Goes was one of three champions for SJP, which won the tournament.

Ethan Harris, Taunton — The first repeat winner for the Tigers at Marshfield, the senior never took more than three minutes to pin his four opponents at 182 pounds.