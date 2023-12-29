Here are the games this Sunday that will affect the Patriots’ draft position

As things stand, ESPN Stats & Information has the Bears with a 96 percent chance to land the top pick, with the Cardinals second at 3 percent, and the Commanders and Patriots with less than 1 percent. With that in mind, here’s a look at each game this weekend involving those four teams and how it could all end up impacting New England.

There are two weeks left in the race for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and there are four teams still in the running for the top spot: Chicago (via Carolina), Arizona, Washington, and New England.

Carolina (2-13) at Jacksonville (8-7), Sunday, 1 p.m.: The Bears can pretty much wrap up the No. 1 choice if Carolina loses. For those of you thinking this is a layup for the Jaguars, keep in mind Jacksonville has lost four straight, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t practice Thursday and is nursing a sprained AC joint.

It might not be enough for the Panthers to pull off the upset, but it could be enough to keep things interesting.

From this viewpoint, the Bears remain a mystery when you’re talking about their intentions regarding a possible No. 1 pick. Specifically, do they decide to stick with Justin Fields? If so, they might be inclined to look to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or offensive tackle Joe Alt, two premier players who could end up climbing draft boards.

The idea that Chicago takes a quarterback at No. 1 (presumably Caleb Williams) isn’t a foregone conclusion.

Arizona (3-12) at Philadelphia (11-4), Sunday, 1 p.m.: The same quarterback conundrum is in play with Arizona and Kyler Murray. Will the Cardinals commit to the former Cape Cod Baseball Leaguer long-term, forsaking Williams or Maye, and possibly trading out of what is currently the No. 2 spot? Or do they deal Murray and eye one of the two signal-callers?

Either way, Arizona’s decision could end up having a sizable impact on New England’s draft plans. Bottom line? If the Cardinals find a way to win Sunday in Philadelphia, it could provide an opportunity for the Patriots.

San Francisco (11-4) at Washington (4-11), Sunday, 1 p.m.: While there’s been much hand-wringing locally about what the Bears and Cardinals will do, the Commanders are a team New England should really concern itself with, both in terms of draft positioning and overall need.

Washington needs a quarterback, and its next two games are against teams with a combined record of 21-9 (the 49ers and Cowboys); the Patriots have games against the Bills and Jets, who are a combined 15-16. The Commanders could very well be a team that stands between New England and either Willians or Maye.

One spot of hope for Patriots fans exists with Washington’s decision to turn to old friend Jacoby Brissett for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Brissett, a third-round pick of New England in 2016, has shown an ability to succeed in just about any system, having won games for four different teams over the course of his eight-year career.

The 31-year-old has faced longer odds on several occasions, which means it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if he rallies the Commanders to an unlikely victory Sunday.

New England (4-11) at Buffalo (9-6), Sunday, 1 p.m.: As ESPN Stats & Info has noted, the Patriots’ recent momentum swing — they’ve won two of their last three, taking victories over the Steelers and Broncos — has likely taken them out of contention for the No. 1 pick, but a top-three choice is certainly in play.

If New England loses to Buffalo and the Cardinals beat the Eagles, the Patriots would move back into the top three. They could move as high as No. 2 if the Commanders beat San Francisco.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.