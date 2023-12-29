Hockey East stars help United States men’s hockey team outlast Czechia in shootout victory

Will Smith tied the score at 2-2 at 8:04, with the Lexington, Mass., player’s Boston College linemates (Gabe Perrault and Ryan Leonard) providing assists.

Howard, a Michigan State sophomore, scored just 1:12 into the game, but the Americans were challenged for the first time in three games. It was 1-1 after the first period and Adam Bares’s goal 6:23 into the second gave the the Czechs a 2-1 lead and the first deficit of the tournament for the United States.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Isaac Howard scored in the opening goal of the game and added the clincher in a shootout as the United States outlasted Czechia 4-3 on Friday at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Robin Sapousek answered at 11:47 to give Czechia another lead. Ryan Chesley, set up by Boston University sophomore Lane Hutson, scored less than 3 minutes later to knot things up again. The teams were scoreless in the third period and overtime, which was the first of this year’s tournament.

Both goalies are freshman and play in Hockey East: Boston College’s Jacob Fowler (20 saves) for the US and UMass’s Michael Hrabal (30 saves) for Czechia.

Hutson was named the US player of the game.

With the US down to its last shot in the shootout, Perrault scored on Hrabal to keep the US alive and keep the shootout going. Fowler stopped six of seven shots in the shootout, while Hrabal stopped five of seven

US goalie Trey Augustine missed the game due to illness, forcing Fowler into a back-to-back after Thursday’s 11-3 win over Switzerland. Defenseman Seamus Casey was also out.

Next up for the Americans is a Sunday showdown for first place in Group B against unbeaten Slovakia, which routed Norway 8-4 earlier Friday.

In other games, Finland shut out Latvia 4-0 and Sweden got another sterling performance from its defense to shut out Canada, 2-0, and remain unbeaten.

Sweden got second-period goals from Tom Willander and Noah Ostlund and needed only 16 saves from Hugo Havelid to win the showdown with the Canadians, who had outscored their first two opponents 15-2. Sweden has not given up a goal yet through three games, winning by a combined 13-0 heading into its group play finale against Finland on Sunday.

Andrew Mahoney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.



