Righthander Lucas Giolito joining Red Sox as team begins to rebuild starting rotation

It took nearly until New Year’s, but the reconstruction of the Red Sox starting staff has begun.
The team has signed veteran Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season and conditional options for a third. Giolito, a 29-year-old righthander, just finished his eighth major-league season, splitting it between the White Sox, Angels, and Guardians.
According to the Globe’s Alex Speier, the contract includes up to $1 million in bonuses each season. Giolito is scheduled to make $18 million in 2024 and $19 million in 2025, with a $1.5 million buyout in 2026. Additionally, Giolito has never received a qualifying offer, meaning the Red Sox can make one to him when he reaches free agency and receive draft-pick compensation should he depart.
Advertisement
Giolito has spent the majority of his career with Chicago, earning Cy Young votes for three straight seasons from 2019-21. This past year, however, was arguably his worst. He made a league-high 33 starts between his three teams, pitching to a collective 4.88 ERA and allowing 41 home runs in 184⅓ innings. Despite that, his 26 percent strikeout rate ranked 16th among qualifying starters in 2023, and he proved capable of getting swings-and-misses when working in the strike zone.
Also, his struggles could have an off-the-field cause — he and his ex-wife filed for divorce during the All-Star break. In the first half with the White Sox, he posted a 3.45 ERA and allowed just 1.4 homers per nine innings, looking largely like the No. 2 or 3 starter he’d been in his best years.
For his career, Giolito has a 4.43 ERA in 180 appearances and 178 starts.