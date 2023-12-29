Righthander Lucas Giolito joining Red Sox as team begins to rebuild starting rotation

It took nearly until New Year’s, but the reconstruction of the Red Sox starting staff has begun.

The team has signed veteran Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season and conditional options for a third. Giolito, a 29-year-old righthander, just finished his eighth major-league season, splitting it between the White Sox, Angels, and Guardians.

According to the Globe’s Alex Speier, the contract includes up to $1 million in bonuses each season. Giolito is scheduled to make $18 million in 2024 and $19 million in 2025, with a $1.5 million buyout in 2026. Additionally, Giolito has never received a qualifying offer, meaning the Red Sox can make one to him when he reaches free agency and receive draft-pick compensation should he depart.