“We go out there every day and just prove ourselves,” said senior running back Kalel Mullings, a West Roxbury native and Milton Academy alumnus. “Everybody knows now that we all belong here. There are some ballplayers up in Massachusetts.”

Nine of the Wolverines (13-0) were born or went to high school in the commonwealth, and their teammates don’t let them forget it. Even as the No. 1 team in the nation readies for a bout with No. 4 Alabama (12-1) in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day for a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship, not a day goes by without a few chirps — usually good-natured. Ribbing about location, quality of players, and competition they faced in jumping up recruiting boards.

Everyone on the Michigan football team has something to say about Massachusetts.

In addition to Mullings, there are graduate student defensive back Mike Sainristil (Everett High); senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter (North Andover/Buckingham Browne & Nichols); senior wide receiver Eamonn Dennis (Worcester/St. John’s Shrewsbury); junior defensive end Josaiah Stewart (Everett); junior defensive end TJ Guy (Mansfield); junior offensive lineman Greg Crippen (Northborough); junior wide receiver Peyton O’Leary (Byfield/Governor’s Academy); and freshman kicker/punter Stone Anderson (Deerfield).

Guy said there is a chip on the Massachusetts players’ shoulders.

“Having us all together, we really bond over that,” Guy said. “A lot of people from other areas don’t really know about Massachusetts, so they kind of give us some trouble for it and play with us, but we go a little harder to represent where we’re from.”

Their impacts vary, but Michigan’s Massachusetts nine share a strong bond.

Sainristil, who began his Michigan career as a receiver, ranks as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. An All-American and All-Big Ten selection, most draft analysts project the All-Time Globe All-Scholastic as a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Zinter emerged as a potential first-round pick after deciding to use a fourth year of eligibility, but sustained a season-ending injury in the Nov. 25 victory over rival Ohio State, breaking the tibia and fibula in his left leg.

Everett High grad Josaiah Stewart has piled up 6½ tackles for loss and 4½ sacks in his first season with the Wolverines. Abbie Parr/Associated Press

Mullings played his first two seasons at Michigan as a linebacker, then switched to running back last fall. This year, he’s carved out a niche as a bruising, complementary power back. Stewart, an All-Big Ten honorable mention performer, transferred from Coastal Carolina this season. Guy, Crippen, and O’Leary play reserve roles, and Anderson has yet to debut.

“It’s great to have hometown guys because we’re pretty far away from home,” Mullings said. “It’s nice to have those connections and to grow with them as football players and teammates.”

Some of their connections started in high school, facing off in the MIAA or ISL. Many connected with the program through UMass head coach Don Brown, who served as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator from 2016-2020. Some of the players talked to each other about their recruitment, but their final decisions were always individual. As players of different grades got to Michigan, the coaching staff often set up prospective players with Massachusetts brethren on their visits.

“It was always whatever choice is best for you is the best, but it just so happened that for many people, it was Michigan,” Mullings said. “It really was more of a coincidence.”

Many of the players’ families build strong connections. The fathers of Mullings and Crippen flew to Chicago and drove to Indianapolis together for the Big Ten championship. When the players go home, they often end up on the same flights.

“We’ve had the same goals since Jan. 2 after losing the [College Football Playoff semifinal] game last year,” Guy said. “Everybody has been locked in on the mission and everything is going according to plan so far. There’s a buzz right now.”