Everett’s Mike Sainristil enters his final days as a star Michigan cornerback eager to honor his parents’ sacrifices

“When you look at what your own son has achieved, and to make it that far, is something you should be proud of,” she said.

On the same turf where their son, Mike Sainristil, had so many moments as a standout with the University of Michigan football team, his parents shared one of their own. A shower of praise from 101,901 fans rained down on the parents of one of the program’s most important players of the past half-decade.

A tear slipped down Raymonde Sainristil’s cheek as she and her husband, Carlot, walked across the Michigan Stadium field.

Then, she repeated the Bible verse she always does for one of Mike’s achievements, Psalm 118:23. “This is the Lord’s doing; it is marvelous in our eyes.”

To arrive at this moment, the Sainristil family persevered through a long journey rife with complex challenges.

Fleeing Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after Carlot Sainristil received threats by phone at the radio station he served as the newsroom director of following the country’s 2000 presidential election. Learning English. Working long hours at multiple jobs — Raymonde at the Everett Public Schools, and Carlot as both a newscaster at Radio Echo Evangelique in Mattapan and a night security officer.

On Nov. 19, 2022, Mike’s senior day, it all came together in, as Carlot recalls, an “indescribable” way.

“Those are the people who always gave 100 percent towards my goals, my vision, and wanted me to succeed,” said Mike Sainristil, who will suit up again for No. 1 Michigan on Monday against No. 4 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals. “They found any and every way to help me. We weren’t always the best when it came to financial status, but they would do whatever they could.”

Mike Sainristil was the MVP of this year's Big Ten championship game against Iowa, with a sack and two forced fumbles in Michigan's shutout victory. AJ Mast/Associated Press

Sainristil returned to Michigan this fall on the extra season granted to all NCAA athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth-year graduate student is a starting cornerback for the Wolverines (13-0), and the 23-year-old continues to credit his parents for their sacrifices.

“He recognizes how we helped him do good things in life, which makes us happy,” Carlot Sainristil said.

“Mikey is the kid that every parent could ask for, and we are so proud to be his parents,” Raymonde Sainristil added.

With their son’s best interest in mind, they rejected Mike’s first request to play football, at age 5. They were new to the United States, they didn’t know much about the game, and it looked “strange” and “dangerous.”

A year later, Mike asked again, this time with the support from an older cousin, Samy Fedna, then a member of the Malden High team.

“Auntie, you can let him play, we have a lot of stuff to protect us,” Fedna told Raymonde, explaining the value of his pads and helmet. “If he wants to play, you can let him.”

Fedna’s endorsement convinced the Sainristils to sign Mike up for youth football the next fall.

Jake Wilcox and Mike Sainristil shared much success on the football field, including a Division 1 state title at Everett — Sainristil moved there in eighth grade. But what Wilcox, a senior quarterback at Brown and this fall’s Ivy League leader in passing yards, remembers first is opposing Sainristil during a Pop Warner game.

Wilcox threw an interception, and Sainristil returned it 30 yards, hurdling Wilcox along the way. The play was called back, but they still talk about it, among countless Sainristil “How did he just do that?” catches.

“I would just throw the ball up, and little Mikey would go up there and snag it,” Wilcox said. “He could do backflips early on . . . a freak of nature.”

Mike Sainristil breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State's Tre Mosley during the game between the rivals on Oct. 21, during which Sainristil had a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown. Al Goldis/Associated Press

A two-time Globe All-Scholastic, two-time Division 1 state champion, 2018-19 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, and recently tabbed as an All-Time Globe All-Scholastic, Sainristil thrived outside of football, too. He learned to play the drums, violin, and piano, and sang in the Boston Missionary Baptist church choir. He played basketball and ran track.

At Michigan, he made an impact as a true freshman on special teams and at wide receiver, catching eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He played a similar role in a COVID-19-shortened sophomore season and posted a career year offensively as a junior, with 22 catches for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

He also made an impression on his older teammates. Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins described Sainristil as “an old soul” — mature and quiet, yet “goofy.”

“He just stood out because he was hanging out with the older dudes,” Collins said. “He’d pick my brain [as well as those of Detroit Lions receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and Baltimore Ravens receiver Tarik Black] to find ways to elevate his game on the field.”

Last year, Sainristil switched positions. Michigan needed to replace its top cornerback, first-round NFL Draft pick Daxton Hill, and coach Jim Harbaugh approached co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale about Sainristil. After one practice, the change became official.

In 2022, his first season as a cornerback, Sainristil had 58 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. An All-Big Ten selection for the first time, Sainristil posted perhaps his best performance on the national stage — seven tackles, that interception, and a tackle for loss in an otherwise disappointing loss to TCU in the CFP semifinals. He also made a game-saving pass breakup in a late-season win over rival Ohio State.

Clinkscale lauded Sainristil for his accountability, discipline, and consistency. Known to finish plays at practice to the point where he’ll knock a ball loose even when he’s beat, Sainristil is always ready.

“There are two things I look out for when I talk to anyone in life — are they willing and are they able? Mikey is both,” Clinkscale said. “He has the ability to do what we ask, and he’s willing to do new things.”

Sainristil, along with North Andover resident Zak Zinter and a handful of others, did not enter his name in the NFL Draft and returned to Michigan. Tabbed as a midseason All-American by Pro Football Focus, Sainristil has 30 tackles, two sacks, and four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

“Just finding any way I can continue leading these guys,” said Sainristil, one of nine Wolverines born or who went to high school in Massachusetts. “We’re right where we want to be on the path to something bigger.”

Most draft analysts project Sainristil as a Day 3 pick, in rounds 4-7. On paper, Sainristil’s 5-foot-10-inch, 182-pound stature makes him less appealing to NFL teams, but it’s made up for by what he shows on film, ESPN analyst Matt Miller said. Miller’s colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., sees Sainristil as a slot corner and special teams player, and compares him to Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton. Kiper also said the Michigan sign-stealing scandal does not impact Sainristil’s draft stock.

“Sainristil plays with a lot of savvy, sees things and reacts,” Kiper said. “He’s a guy that just has a feel for the game that you can’t teach or coach. The all-around versatility is what you want.”

Sainristil has an undergraduate degree in American culture and entrepreneurship, and is pursuing a master’s in social work. He plans on continuing to make an impact on and off the field.

“He’s just a leader in everything that he does . . . he lives the right way in all aspects of his life, and he’s always been like that,” said Wisconsin cornerback Jason Maitre, a close friend who graduated from Everett a year before Sainristil. “Wherever he goes, people gravitate towards him.”

Someday, Sainristil wants to visit his extended family still living in Haiti.

“There’s no greater payback to my parents than proving to them that everything they’ve done for me has made me successful,” Sainristil said. “Money can’t buy everything, but I definitely want to get my parents in better living situations. I want to show them that every sacrifice they made for me didn’t go to waste.”