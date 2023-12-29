fb-pixelRaptors-Celtics 12/29/2023: Lines, stats, TV, preview Skip to main content
raptors at celtics | 7:30 p.m. (NBCSB)

Raptors at Celtics: After surviving a scare from Pistons, Boston looks to stay undefeated at home

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated December 29, 2023, 1 hour ago
Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points against the Pistons on Thursday.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Celtics still haven’t lost a game at TD Garden this season, but Thursday’s overtime win over the Pistons was one of the closest calls they’ve had all year.

Boston (15-0 at home) will look to keep its streak alive when the Raptors come to town for a Friday evening showdown. Last time these teams faced off at TD Garden on Nov. 11, Boston came away with a 117-94 victory, allowing the fewest points they have all season. The Celtics also won in Toronto on Nov. 17.

Toronto sits 12th in the Eastern Conference and most recently beat the Wizards, 132-102, on Wednesday. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points in that game.

Jaylen Brown missed Thursday’s game with a lower back strain.

Here’s your preview.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Raptors

Season record: 12-18. vs. spread: 14-16. Over/under: 15-15

Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-5

Celtics

Season record: 24-6. vs. spread: 15-13, 2 pushes. Over/under: 17-13

Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 8-2

Team statistics

Points per game: Toronto 113.1, Boston 120.3

Points allowed per game: Toronto 114.4, Boston 110.3

Field goal percentage: Toronto .475, Boston .481

Opponent field goal percentage: Toronto .482, Boston .449

3-point percentage: Toronto .341, Boston .373

Opponent 3-point percentage: Toronto .377, Boston .369

Stat of the day: The 1957-58 Celtics hold the record for consecutive home wins to start a season at 17.

Notes: The Celtics were outrebounded 57-43 and shot 11 of 39 from 3-point range (28.2 percent) on Thursday against the Pistons, but won behind Kristaps Porzingis’s season-high 35 points. ... Friday’s game will be the second stop on a three-game road trip for the Raptors, who ended a five-game road losing streak by beating Washington 132-102 on Wednesday night. It was Toronto’s largest margin of victory this season. ... The Raptors will play eight of their next nine games away from home. ... Gary Trent Jr. started in place of former Celtics player Dennis Schroder for the Raptors on Wednesday, but coach Darko Rajakovic said the lineup remains a work in progress. “Obviously it was one game. We’re going to continue looking at it and continue as we go,” Rajakovic said.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.

