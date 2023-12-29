Raptors at Celtics: After surviving a scare from Pistons, Boston looks to stay undefeated at home

The Celtics still haven’t lost a game at TD Garden this season, but Thursday’s overtime win over the Pistons was one of the closest calls they’ve had all year.

Boston (15-0 at home) will look to keep its streak alive when the Raptors come to town for a Friday evening showdown. Last time these teams faced off at TD Garden on Nov. 11, Boston came away with a 117-94 victory, allowing the fewest points they have all season. The Celtics also won in Toronto on Nov. 17.

Toronto sits 12th in the Eastern Conference and most recently beat the Wizards, 132-102, on Wednesday. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points in that game.