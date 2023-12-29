Raptors at Celtics: After surviving a scare from Pistons, Boston looks to stay undefeated at home

The Celtics still haven’t lost a game at TD Garden this season, but Thursday’s overtime win over the Pistons was one of the closest calls they’ve had all year.
Boston (15-0 at home) will look to keep its streak alive when the Raptors come to town for a Friday evening showdown. Last time these teams faced off at TD Garden on Nov. 11, Boston came away with a 117-94 victory, allowing the fewest points they have all season. The Celtics also won in Toronto on Nov. 17.
Toronto sits 12th in the Eastern Conference and most recently beat the Wizards, 132-102, on Wednesday. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points in that game.
Advertisement
Jaylen Brown missed Thursday’s game with a lower back strain.
Here’s your preview.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Raptors
Season record: 12-18. vs. spread: 14-16. Over/under: 15-15
Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-5
Celtics
Season record: 24-6. vs. spread: 15-13, 2 pushes. Over/under: 17-13
Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 8-2
Team statistics
Points per game: Toronto 113.1, Boston 120.3
Points allowed per game: Toronto 114.4, Boston 110.3
Field goal percentage: Toronto .475, Boston .481
Opponent field goal percentage: Toronto .482, Boston .449
3-point percentage: Toronto .341, Boston .373
Opponent 3-point percentage: Toronto .377, Boston .369
Stat of the day: The 1957-58 Celtics hold the record for consecutive home wins to start a season at 17.
Notes: The Celtics were outrebounded 57-43 and shot 11 of 39 from 3-point range (28.2 percent) on Thursday against the Pistons, but won behind Kristaps Porzingis’s season-high 35 points. ... Friday’s game will be the second stop on a three-game road trip for the Raptors, who ended a five-game road losing streak by beating Washington 132-102 on Wednesday night. It was Toronto’s largest margin of victory this season. ... The Raptors will play eight of their next nine games away from home. ... Gary Trent Jr. started in place of former Celtics player Dennis Schroder for the Raptors on Wednesday, but coach Darko Rajakovic said the lineup remains a work in progress. “Obviously it was one game. We’re going to continue looking at it and continue as we go,” Rajakovic said.
Advertisement
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.