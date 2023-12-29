A snoozing Xaverian offense jolted awake against Hingham to win the Arrow Sports Holiday Classic

Xaverian finally got on the scoresheet at 11:53 of the third period as Jesse Peck banged in a rebound off a Jack Fitzgerald shot to knot things up. And Xaverian, a team with championship aspirations after making a Cinderella run to the final a year ago, found that championship teams don’t necessarily have to have their best to pull out a victory.

But behind 26 saves from Cole Pouliot-Porter, the Hawks still had a chance to steal 2 points.

RANDOLPH — For the better part of 45 minutes, Xaverian had nothing going offensively.

Colvin Callahan had a nice give-and-go with Jackson Morse along the boards just inside the Hingham zone and Callahan ended up behind the defense and flipped the puck past Mike Karo 100 seconds into overtime to give the Hawks a 2-1 win over Hingham in the championship game of the Arrow Sports Group High School Hockey Holiday Classic at Zapustas Ice Arena.

It was a harmless chip into the zone by Caden Johnson that sparked the chance in the 4-on-4 stanza to Callahan along the wall that has the Hawks (4-0) unblemished heading into 2024 with a New Year’s Day tilt at St. Mary’s the only game left before their Catholic Conference opener against Catholic Memorial on Wednesday.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll continue to get better,” said Xaverian coach David Spinale. “It’s different this year to have a bullseye on your back. Last year, we were the underdog, we went 12-8 [in the regular season]. This year everyone wants to play us, and beat us.”

Hingham (2-3-1) struck first at 6:23 of the first period off a giveaway at the blue line. Logan Brennan picked off a clearance attempt at the right point, and Pouliot-Porter could only fend off the crossbar-high wrister and Nick Foran was first to the loose puck.

It was a case of the Harbormen taking advantage of a gift, where the Hawks did not.

On the opening shift of the game, Joe Von Handorf pounced when Hingham’s Alec Dzavik fell while in possession of the puck, giving the Hawks a 2-on-1. Von Handorf had his shot saved by Karo (21 saves) just 25 seconds into the game.

With last year’s leading scorer, Travis Rugg, not having played yet due to injury, scoring has been hard to come by for the Harbormen, who have just 12 goals through six games. Hingham coach Tony Messina hopes to have his senior captain back in about a week.

The Harbormen penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3 and had more shots shorthanded (3) than Xaverian did with an extra skater (1). The Hingham power-play unit wasn’t much better than Xaverian’s, however, unable to convert either of its two chances, with the puck staying on the perimeter.

Ben Sylvester had two goals and an assist, helping Archbishop Williams top Braintree, 5-1, in the consolation game.