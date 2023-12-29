Which current Patriots would make the best future coaches? We polled the locker room.

So who’s next? An informal poll of the locker room conducted this week revealed many names, but the same three kept coming up time and again: Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones, and James Ferentz.

Mike Vrabel and Kevin O’Connell are current NFL head coaches, while Wes Welker, Danny Amendola, Ryan Wendell, and others are assistants around the league. A dozen members of the 2004 New England team became coaches , either in college or the professional ranks. And Bill Belichick has four former players on his current staff: Jerod Mayo, Troy Brown, Adrian Klemm, and Billy Yates.

FOXBOROUGH — Over the years, the Patriots locker room has turned out its fair share of coaches.

When you talk about current members of the roster, Slater’s résumé is unparalleled. A eight-time All-Pro whom Belichick said Friday would “eventually … be a Hall of Fame candidate,” he has carved out a niche as one of the best special teamers of his generation.

So what makes teammates believe Slater would succeed as a coach?

“The way he carries himself,” said linebacker Chris Board. “The leadership. The way he approaches the game. He’s just that guy. It’s in his bloodline and everything. He’d definitely be a great coach, for sure.”

“He’s been around the game for so long,” said running back Ezekiel Elliott. “He’s seen a lot more than anyone in this locker room. I’d say definitely Slate. He’s got the experience and the knowledge.”

For his part, Slater remains noncommittal about the possibility of becoming a coach. The veteran, who has hinted that this could be his last season, is keeping his options open, saying only that the priority after he’s done playing will be on those at home.

“You never say never,” Slater said. “I’ve learned that in life. I’ve said I’d never do a lot of things and I’ve ended up doing them.

“My focus when I’m done playing football is going to be on my family. Putting us in the best position to be successful. As much as I’ve put into this game, the reality is at times I’ve been an absentee husband and an absentee father. My family deserves my best in the next chapter. But we’ll see.”

While Slater and Ferentz can boast of football bloodlines, Jones was an interesting choice, especially among non-defensive players. They referenced his knowledge and love of the game, but also his ability as a leader.

“There are a lot of guys in here who would be great candidates,” said long snapper Joe Cardona. “You look at the knowledge the quarterbacks would have, but as far as the ability to motivate young players and inspire them, I look at someone like Jon Jones, who already does a lot of work in the community. Young people are his passion, so it’s like he has that innate leadership; whether he’s a vocal leader or not, he is a guy who understands how to inspire others.

“When I look at a coach, for someone who will be successful in coaching, I look for someone who has an ability to inspire others and get them to work hard, and do big things. That’s Jon.”

Jones sounded surprised that he received so much support from teammates.

“I’d definitely like to stay around the game,” he said. “From a cerebral standpoint, I like that side of it too. Just thinking and game-planning. I could see that.

“I’m more of a silent leader. I don’t say much. I hope that I can inspire others to follow my example. But if something needs to be said, I feel like I can say it. I can see that. We’ll see.”

Slater is the son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, so his family background certainly helps, and that also was one of the reasons players mentioned Ferentz. He is the son of longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, and multiple players cited Ferentz’s background and smarts as two things that would allow him to make an almost seamless transition once his playing days are done.

“He’s got the coaching genes with his dad,” said defensive lineman Davon Godchaux. “He just looks like a coach, like he should be coaching the O-line. Definitely. I can see right after the season, after he’s done playing. He’s going to try to be a coach.”

“His patience, his experience, and his knowledge of the game would all make him a great coach,” said defensive lineman Deatrich Wise.

Working as a center is a little like serving as a catcher in baseball. That unique perspective helps shape your mind-set. You not only have to know your own business, but you need to be in tune with everyone else. And that helps inform your thinking as a coach.

“You know everything,” Godchaux said when asked why the transition could be easier for centers. “Pass, run, all that.”

“Really, they know the most,” said offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, naming Ferentz and David Andrews as future coaches. “They’re really knowledgeable. The fact that they can play center helps, obviously. They know the game in and out, offense and defense. It really translates.

“Being the center, you know football, you’ve been in the trenches. Once you’ve been in the trenches, you can really work the pieces of the puzzle. You know the whole field.”

Slater offered an enthusiastic endorsement of Ferentz.

“Ferentz is going to be the next coach,” Slater said. “I just think the way he carries himself, the way he sees the game, the way he connects with the guys.

“His football IQ is as high as anyone I’ve been around. And I’ve been around some football savants. So I could definitely see James doing it. He’s been raised in it his entire life.”

In the end, if there’s something to the idea of strength in numbers, maybe a decade or so down the road we’ll see a collaboration between a pair of ex-Patriots. Head coach James Ferentz and special teams coach Matthew Slater? Slater sounded OK with that.

“If I did coach,” he said, “maybe I’d want to coach on his staff. We’ll see.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.