Will Jaguars be harder to beat with C.J. Beathard leading their offense against the Panthers?

Lawrence sprained his AC joint while diving for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-12 loss at Tampa Bay. He could barely lift his arm in the locker room after the game.

Lawrence was a spectator at practice all week and was officially ruled out Friday for the team’s home finale against Carolina (2-13). C.J. Beathard will make his first start in three years Sunday in what’s become a must-win game for the Jaguars (8-7).

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his professional career because of a sprained throwing shoulder.

He was ineffective before he got hurt, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as Jacksonville fell behind, 30-0, on its way to a fourth consecutive loss. Lawrence completed 17 for 29 passes for 211 yards, and all three of his turnovers led to Tampa Bay touchdowns.

He ripped the team afterward, saying “it looks like we don’t even practice.”

The Jaguars will try to end the skid against the Panthers and keep alive their hopes of making the postseason for the second time in as many seasons. Jacksonville can clinch the jumbled AFC South with a victory combined with losses by Houston and Indianapolis.

Lawrence had started 51 consecutive games since the Jags selected him with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. He has left three of the last four games with injuries: a sprained ankle against Cincinnati, a concussion against Baltimore, and a sprained shoulder against Tampa Bay.

“When one thing starts to feel a little better, something else happens,” he said Wednesday. “It’s going to be one of those years. It’s just this game sometimes. It’s unfortunate, but just keep battling through it and get back as soon as I can.”

Mixed injury news for Vikings

The Vikings have ruled starting cornerback Byron Murphy out of their pivotal game against Green Bay because of a knee injury.

Murphy did not practice this week after missing the previous game against Detroit. He was replaced in the lineup by Mekhi Blackmon, who was listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Packers because of a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) was also listed as questionable.

The Vikings will also be without tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps), who were placed on season-ending injured reserve this week.

On the brighter side for the Vikings, right tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle) practiced in full all week after missing the previous two games.

The Packers will play without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who’s serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team involving the coin toss in the overtime victory against the Panthers.

Raiders’ Jacobs questionable

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be a game-day decision Sunday when Las Vegas visits the Colts after missing the past two games with a quadriceps injury.

“Today? I don’t know,” interim coach Antonio Pierce said Friday. “That’s going to be a game-time decision. I mean, no need to rush it. If he can go at 1 o’clock on Sunday, I’m happy with that.”

Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards, with 3.5 yards per carry, and six touchdowns this season. Zamir White started in his place the past two games and rushed for 214 yards with a 5.5-yard average.

“I think he’s taking advantage of the opportunity and that’s the National Football League,” Pierce said. “I think he’s earned the trust, the belief with our offensive staff, and our O-line.”

Browns’ Moore ‘doing better’

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after suffering a concussion Thursday night in a playoff-clinching win over the Jets.

Moore, who had a touchdown reception in the second quarter, got hurt when his head got slammed facemask first into the turf on a tackle after a 22-yard gain.

The 23-year-old appeared to be knocked unconscious, and after he rolled onto his back, his body began to twitch involuntarily as he laid on the ground.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Moore is “doing better.”

“He’s home,” Stefanski said without providing much detail. “Those are always scary.”

Moore’s loss further depleted Cleveland’s depth at wide receiver with Amari Cooper also sitting out with a heel injury following his 265-yard game last week against Houston.







