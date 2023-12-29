With a well-rounded 200-foot game, Georgii Merkulov is ready to debut with Bruins

That’s only part of the reason he’s on the precipice of making his NHL debut Saturday night against the Devils.

The slick, speedy forward has been filling the scoresheet with regularity, collecting 14 goals and 30 points for the Baby Bruins.

A big part has been Merkulov’s commitment to other areas of his game (i.e. forechecking and backchecking) that made him the choice to try to inject some punch into the Boston lineup.

“Probably a combination of those both,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said following Friday’s practice at Warrior Arena. “We want to score more, but we don’t want to score more by sacrificing our team defense — and that message has been made clear to Merck.

Advertisement

“The reason he got called up is because of his 200-foot game, not because he’s scoring a lot, because on our team we have guys that are paid a lot of money to score goals, right? And he’s got to come and support that and be part of what we’re trying to build as a team.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“But it’s exciting for him because here he gets the opportunity to play his first NHL game, and that’s exciting and that’s good energy to bring to the group as well.”

A native of Ryazan, Russia, the 23-year-old Merkulov was signed as an undrafted free agent after playing the 2021-22 season at Ohio State. He led Providence with 24 goals and 55 points last season. When he was sent back to the AHL following camp, he focused on making himself a more complete player.

“The coaches and staff addressed some of the things that I have to work on down in Providence — hunting pucks, be better defensively, and keep producing, too, be better on the forechecks, and also down low defensively,” said Merkulov, who got word of his recall Thursday while the Providence Bruins were in Utica, N.Y.

Advertisement

At practice, Merkulov slotted in as the third-line center with wingers James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic.

“You want to put him in a situation where he’s going to play minutes, and you want to put him in a situation where he’s playing with offensive players,” said Montgomery. “I don’t think it’s fair to bring a guy up and put him on the first line.

“You see it with 10-year vets, they get on a line with [Brad Marchand] and [David Pastrnak] and they’re trying to force-feed [the puck], they’re not playing their game. We want him to just go out and focus on his game.”

Merkulov, who credited linemates Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau with helping him build his game in Providence, had a somewhat humorous take on one of his Boston wingers.

“I remember JVR when I was a kid; I was, like, 6 years old and he was already in the league,” he said. “It’s cool to be with him on a line. He was talking to me all practice, so it was exciting.”

As for how he will handle his NHL debut, Merkulov said he’s going to draw on some fatherly advice.

“My dad told me to play every game like it’s my last game and just enjoy it,” he said. “It’s super exciting for me.”

Heinen chips in

As part of the line shakeups, Danton Heinen skated on the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Jakub Lauko. Heinen, who has played up and down the lineup, has 4 goals, 11 points, and is a plus-7 in 25 games. “He’s a guy who’s, I don’t know if he’s been playing about 13 minutes in the last, say, 15 games, and he’s produced for us,” said Montgomery. “He has made plays that, maybe he doesn’t deserve to be on the fourth line, but that’s what I’m asking of him, and to relish that role and help us have four lines that are going to be able to play against New Jersey.”

Advertisement

Heads up!

After Montgomery applauded fans for adding some life to practice Thursday, they responded by packing Warrior again for Friday’s 45-minute session. Oskar Steen gave them a Bobby Schmautz-like wake-up call when one of his one-timers ricocheted off the crossbar over the protective netting and into the crowd ... Jeremy Swayman scored a 200-foot goal into an empty net right before practice, eliciting a huge roar from the crowd ... Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury) practiced for the second straight day ... Former Devil Pavel Zacha led the postpractice stretch ... Following Saturday night’s game, the club will jet to Detroit for a New Year’s Eve date with the Red Wings.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.