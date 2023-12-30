Maine mass shooting, tumult at college campuses: A look back at some of the top local stories in 2023

New England witnessed tragedies caused by gun violence, domestic violence, and climate change. Massachusetts opened its doors to asylum-seekers in crisis. Boston celebrated its history and made attempts to correct it. Now, at the end of 2023, it’s clear there’s no shortage of events to remember about this year.

In New England and around the world, 2023 was a tumultuous year filled with conflicts and controversy. It was also one withstood by communities, large and small.

Maine mass shootings

A gunman opened fire in a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, killing 18 people and injuring another 13. The shootings rocked the Lewiston corn hole and bowling communities, which often gathered at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengee’s Bar and Grille, the locations of the shootings. The killing spree became the deadliest in Maine and shook the town of Lewiston, which is now beginning the long and heavy process of rebuilding amid grief.

The tragedy sparked debate on Maine’s gun laws — particularly its yellow flag law, which permits the temporary seizure of firearms from those in mental health crisis who pose a risk to themselves or others — and calls for an independent investigation into the gunman. The shooter, a 40-year-old Army Reservist, was called “delusional, paranoid, and potentially violent” by family and fellow soldiers. The police and military’s response to warnings about the shooter has come under scrutiny, the Globe reported.

Advertisement

Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

Harvard sophomore Abby Yoon holds a sign during a rally protesting the Supreme Courts ruling against affirmative action in Cambridge in July. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

In a decision condemned by President Biden and many others, the Supreme Court ended the use of race-based affirmative action in college admissions. The ruling came on June 29 after the court heard two lawsuits challenging admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dissenting justices and affirmative action advocates say the decision will decrease diversity on college campuses by failing to assess the adversity a student may face as a result of their race, leading campuses to admit fewer students of color.

Advertisement

The decision was the second time in two years the Supreme Court overruled a landmark ruling, with the first being the overturning last year of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed abortion rights.

Migrant influx

The emergency health rule Title 42, which restricted immigration under the Trump administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, expired in May, followed by an influx of migrants to states with already dwindling shelter spaces. The number of migrants in Massachusetts soared, and many shelters reached maximum capacity. As the state reached its shelter cap, it began uprooting some families from hotel shelters, while MBTA buildings and college campuses opened their doors to serve as emergency shelters. Work permits and housing remain hard to find.

Massachusetts Attorney General launched a $750,000 grant program in September in hopes of aiding the network of legal service organizations that help immigrants, but many asylum seekers remain without adequate housing or sources of income.

The rise and fall of Rachael Rollins

Former US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins made history as the first Black woman to fill the role. She resigned in May — just 16 months after she assumed the position — amidst an ethics investigation. First Assistant US Attorney Joshua S. Levy assumed the role of acting US attorney after Rollins’ resignation. During her time as US attorney for Massachusetts, Rollins committed multiple ethical breaches, including an attempt to influence the 2022 election for her successor as Suffolk district attorney, according to a probe by the US Department of Justice.

Advertisement

MBTA woes

In a bombshell announcement, MBTA general manager Phillip Eng said in October that tracks on the Green Line extension are too narrow and will require repositioning. Flags about the tracks’ defects were raised as early as April 2021, Eng said, but construction continued and the extension opened last year. The T began closures of the Green Line extension in late November so that the builders could work on repositioning most of the new track, work that will continue into the new year.

The closures are part of a series of incremental shutdowns starting in late 2023 and continuing throughout 2024 on the Orange, Red, Green, and Blue Lines. They aim to repair slow zones on those branches and complete other updates — projects with a combined estimated cost of $24.5 billion. With the first round of closures come and gone, many riders remain dissatisfied with service, especially in areas without shuttles that replaced T routes.

Flooding in New England

A woman stood on top of a retaining wall next to the flooded parking lot where her car was destroyed and she had been evacuated from her apartment at the Hathaway Creative Center on Water Street in Waterville, Maine, on Dec. 19. Michael G. Seamans

A Dec. 18 storm killed two people in Massachusetts and two in Maine and caused severe flooding and widespread damage in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. The storm left more than 58,000 customers in Massachusetts and roughly 400,000 in Maine without power. Some roads and highways in Maine were washed out or submerged as the Kennebec River and other waterways rose.

Advertisement

In September, torrential rain caused catastrophic flooding in Leominster, washing out roads and train tracks and leaving much of the downtown underwater.

In July, two months’ worth of rain fell in 48 hours in Vermont, killing two people, destroying infrastructure, and leaving many residents homeless and possessionless. President Biden declared a federal emergency, and the National Weather Service said the flooding rivaled the damage witnessed when Hurricane Irene struck the region in 2011. The flood has since been dubbed the Great Vermont Flood of 2023.

Violent family tragedies

Several incidents of violence within families rocked Massachusetts communities in 2023. In March, Brian Walshe was indicted on murder charges for allegedly killing his wife, Ana Walshe, at their Cohasset home in January. Brian Walshe is charged with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrisey. Prosecutors alleged that Walshe used his son’s iPad to Google search “How long before a body starts to smell” on the day Ana Walshe died, and that Brian Walshe dismembered and hid his wife’s body.

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children in January, pleaded not guilty in October to three counts of murder. Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse, is accused of strangling her infant son, Callan, her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, and her 3-year-old son, Dawson, in the basement of her home. She then jumped from a second-story window, tearing her spinal cord, and has been hospitalized since the spring at Tewksbury State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric treatment facility. Clancy’s lawyer contended that she was suffering from postpartum depression and was overmedicated on several prescription drugs.

Advertisement

Upheaval on Boston City Council

It was another eventful year for Boston City Council, as municipal elections ousted two incumbents from their seats for the first time in more than 40 years. The City Council election also showed promising results for Mayor Michelle Wu, whose slate of preferred candidates went undefeated.

Kendra Lara was not re-elected to serve District 6 in the September preliminary race. Voting in November decided Lara will be replaced in January by labor attorney Benjamin Weber. Lara’s loss followed several months in the spotlight after she was involved in a summer car crash that injured her 7-year-old son and revealed that Lara had been driving without a license for several years. Three charges against Lara were dropped in October, but she still faces six charges including assault and battery on a child with injury and operating with a suspended license.

After facing allegations of sexual assault and admitting to an ethics violation in July, District 5 City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo did not win in the September preliminary election. His seat will be taken in January by former city official Enrique Pepén. Arroyo has denied the allegations of sexual assault but admitted to representing his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit after Arroyo became a member of the City Council.

Jack Teixeira military leaks

Following inspection, the Air Force accused Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira in December of leaking highly classified military material from the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, where Teixeira worked. Teixeira, who lived in Dighton, was arrested in April on charges under the Espionage Act after allegedly leaking classified documents regarding the war in Ukraine and other matters to an online Discord group. The Air Force has disciplined 15 personnel so far in connection with the leak.

Embrace unveiling

Teresa Haley, president of the NAACP chapter in Springfield, Ill., had her picture taken by a friend in front of the Embrace sculpture on Boston Common. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

A 22-foot-high bronze sculpture commemorating the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled on Jan. 13. The sculpture depicts four arms entwined in an embrace, representing the love of the Kings, who met in Boston, and received responses ranging from stout approval to criticism of the design. The memorial aimed to serve as a tribute to the Kings and as a corrective to Boston’s history of racism.

Medway family stuck in Gaza

A Medway couple and their 1-year-old arrived home in November after spending nearly one month stuck in Gaza after war erupted between Israel and Hamas. Abood Okal and Wafaa Abuzayda, and their son, Yousef, sheltered at the border of Gaza and Egypt for nearly three weeks after fleeing northern Gaza in an Israeli-ordered evacuation.

The family had traveled to Gaza and the West Bank to visit family in both territories and were in northern Gaza on Oct. 7, when Israeli airstrikes began bombarding the territory in response to Hamas’ attack. They fled to Rafah — a city on the border of Gaza and Egypt — where they waited for weeks to be allowed to cross the border into Egypt. They escaped to Egypt on Nov. 2 and arrived in Medway four days later.

University campuses roiled by war in the Middle East

Harvard students conducted a pro-Palestinian die-in on the lawn behind Klarman Hall, at Harvard Business School. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

As war rages in the Middle East, colleges in New England grappled with free speech and hate speech on their campuses.

At Harvard University, dozens of student groups signed a letter blaming the Israeli occupation for the Hamas attack, resulting in an uproar on social media. Students were ridiculed, doxxed, and faced threats of being blacklisted from career opportunities. Statements from the Harvard administration were heavily critiqued, with major donors pulling out while one group of professors signed an open letter advocating for free speech. Debates over what speech is protected have continued, boiling over into Congressional hearings and moving to the forefront of nationwide discourse. Students from other campuses across New England have organized and participated public demonstrations in support of Palestinians under siege, ranging from marches to sit-ins, some of which led to arrests.

Controversy surrounding Harvard president Claudine Gay

In the aftermath of dramatic Congressional hearings, Harvard president Claudine Gay has faced fierce backlash from Harvard donors and students as well as thousands of people on social media. In the hearings, Gay and the presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania were asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews on their campuses would violate their schools’ codes of conduct. Gay said, “It depends on the context,” which prompted denunciations and calls for her resignation. The other presidents responded similarly and also faced backlash, with UPenn president Liz Magill resigning shortly after the hearings.

More than 500 faculty members and the Harvard Corporation have issued support for Gay. However, she is now also facing several ongoing plagiarism investigations over her past academic work.

Shooting of Palestinian college students in Vermont

Three college students of Palestinian descent were shot and wounded while visiting family near the University of Vermont campus in Burlington on Nov. 25. The victims were identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ali Ahmad. Awartani was shot in the spine and paralyzed from the chest down, Ali Ahmad was wounded in the chest, and Abdalhamid was shot in the glute area, according to court documents.

The alleged shooter was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and though authorities referred to the incident as a “hateful” act, they said they did not have enough evidence to lay hate crime charges. The attack followed a trend of heightened Islamophobia in the US as Israel relentlessly bombed Gaza in retaliation for Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Hate crimes against Jewish people are also rising, the FBI and other groups say.

The Sons of Liberty poured the first chest of British tea into the Boston Harbor at the 250th reenactment of the Boston Tea Party on Dec 16. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

The Sons of Liberty dumped a box of tea into Boston Harbor for a reenactment on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. Crowds gathered outside Faneuil Hall, at the Old South Meeting House, and at Atlantic Wharf on Dec. 16 to commemorate the historic event that put the country on the road to revolution.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.