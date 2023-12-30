All you need to know about Boston’s First Night

Whether you want to enjoy some live music or check out the ice sculptures, there’s something for everyone. Here’s how to make the most of the event:

Boston’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebration is back with 13 hours of free festivities for visitors of all ages. Established in 1976, the event has provided dance, music, art, and fireworks to the area for 47 years.

Location

This year the event will be moved from its usual spot at Copley Square and held at City Hall Plaza, with additional events in the North End, Boston Common, and Back Bay, according to the website.

First Night begins at noon on Sunday, December 31, and ends at 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

Events

The celebration will kick off with the vocal performance troupe, Sweet Harmony, at 11:11 a.m., and feature various performances throughout the day including a figure skating show produced by the Skating Club of Boston at Frog Pond. Make sure to catch the parade at 6 p.m. from City Hall Plaza to Boston Common.

The last performance of the night will feature rapper and singer Sammy Adams and will end at 12:30 a.m.

All the events are free and open to the public, according to organizers.

Check out the full schedule here.

Fireworks

There will be two opportunities to watch fireworks, one at 7 p.m. over Boston Common and the second at midnight over the Boston Harbor.

People hold umbrellas while watching the fireworks over Boston Common during First Night Boston on New Years Eve in 2022. Thousands again are expected in Boston Sunday to ring in the new year, including a parade and fireworks. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Ice Sculptures

Ice sculptures will be located at different spots around the city including City Hall and Boston Common, and will be available for viewing all day. Exact timing depends on the weather, so don’t be surprised if you see some ice carvers making some final touches, according to organizers.

This year First Night has partnered up with Boston Harbor Now to include its Ice Sculpture Stroll as part of the festivities. Take a walk along the Boston Harbor waterfront to see the ice sculptures lit up at night.

A First Night ice sculpture is carved with an electric grinder by Don Chapelle of Brilliant Ice Sculpture at the New England Aquarium. The sculpture depicts the aquarium’s rescued sea lions and was formed out of 32 blocks of ice weighing 10,000 pounds. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Food

Sweet? Salty? They’ve got it all. City Hall Plaza will feature a sausage stand, chicken fingers, tater tots, and soup. Check out Daddy’s Fried Dough for their signature fried dough and hot chocolate.

At Boston Common, Dean’s Concessions will be selling plenty of food and various drinks.

People gathered in the misty weather Friday afternoon to watch the carving of rescued sea lions from 32 blocks of ice weighing 10,000 pounds at the New England Aquarium. First Night has partnered up with Boston Harbor Now to include its Ice Sculpture Stroll as part of the festivities. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff









Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.