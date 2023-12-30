Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A cackling goose and six America wigeon at Smiley’s Pond in South Egremont, and two Northern pintails at the Cheshire Reservoir in Cheshire. A yellow-bellied sapsucker at Christian Hill in Great Barrington and seven red crossbills on Center Road in Savoy.

Sightings last week included a Pacific loon, a Western grebe, a Western kingbird, two ash-throated flycatchers, two Western tanagers, two yellow-throated warblers, a say’s phoebe, and a very late whimbrel.

Bristol County: Six Northern shovelers and a cackling goose at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, a Barrow’s goldeneye and a black-headed gull at West Island Beach in Fairhaven, four clapper rails at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven, an American bittern at Ocean View Farm in Dartmouth, and seven great egrets at Mishaum Point in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: A yellow-throated warbler, a Western kingbird, and a lark sparrow at the Visitor’s Center of the Cape Cod Seashore in Eastham, and two willets at Forest Beach in Chatham. A snowy egret and a great egret at the mouth of Barnstable Harbor, another great egret in Wellfleet, a short-billed dowitcher and a red knot at Chapin Beach in Dennis, a clay-colored sparrow at the Twin Brooks Golf Course in Barnstable, a dickcissel in Wellfleet, and a lesser yellowlegs at High Head in Truro.

Essex County: A parasitic jaeger and a continuing ash-throated flycatcher and a white-eyed vireo at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, a yellow-throated warbler at Castle Rock in Marblehead, a lark sparrow at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation camping area in Salisbury, and six Virginia rails at Sidney’s Pond in South Peabody.

Franklin County: Yellow-bellied sapsuckers in New Salem and Sunderland, and a black scoter at gate 35 of the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem.

Hampden County: A cackling goose at the Congamond Lakes in Southwick.

Hampshire County: A late blue-headed vireo at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst, and a cackling goose at the UMass campus pond in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, a redhead in Chilmark, an ash-throated flycatcher on Stork’s Nest Lane in Chilmark, 92 tree swallows at Black Point in Chilmark, and a common raven at Waller Farm in Edgartown.

Middlesex County: Orange-crowned warblers at the Horn Pond Recreation Area in Woburn and the Falzone Memorial Park in Waltham, and two more were found at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. A yellow-breasted chat was tallied at the Mary Cummings Park in Burlington, a dickcissel was found in the Reservoir area of the Middlesex Fells, and two American pipits were seen at Nine Acre Corner in Concord.

Nantucket: Two American oystercatchers in Nantucket Harbor, a “Thayer’s” herring gull at Low Beach, two Northern shovelers at Sesachacha Pond, and a common gallinule and a dickcissel at Madaket. At Tuckernuck Island there were five American woodcocks, four common ravens, a blue-headed vireo, a black-throated blue warbler, and three great egrets.

Norfolk County: Three great egrets at the Sailor’s Home Pond in Quincy, two short-eared owls at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, a Northern shoveler at Longfellow Pond in Wellesley Hills, and a Bell’s vireo at Webb Memorial Park in Hingham.

Plymouth County: An ash-throated flycatcher on the powerline on Laurel Street in Halifax, a lark sparrow and a Baltimore oriole at Stodder’s Neck in Hingham. A snowy egret at Nelson’s Beach in Plymouth, a Western tanager on Minuteman Lane in Plymouth, a vesper sparrow at Leland Farm in East Bridgewater, and four palm warblers at the Foothills Preserve in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: A continuing Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, and a yellow-throated warbler at Point of Pines in Revere. A Barrow’s goldeneye, seven razorbills, and a very late semipalmated sandpiper at Castle Island in Boston Harbor. A rose-breasted grosbeak at the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: A say’s phoebe at the Uxbridge Community Gardens, a cackling goose at the New Swedish Cemetery in Worcester, eight red crossbills at Lake Denison in Winchendon, five different yellow-bellied sapsuckers at several different locations, and an orange-crowned warbler on Lenox Street in Worcester.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.

