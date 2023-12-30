Man killed in Braintree house fire overnight Saturday

Firefighters found the man alone inside, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. Officials did not release the victim’s name but described him as “an older adult.”

A passerby reported the fire on Hobart Avenue around 4 a.m., and firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they reached the scene, the department said in a statement.

A man died in a fire overnight Saturday at a Braintree home that did not have working smoke detectors, according to state and local fire officials.

Braintree Fire Chief James O’Brien said the home had no working smoke alarms.

“On behalf of the Braintree Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” O’Brien said in the statement. “Please, take a moment today to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Don’t start the new year without them.”

Firefighters struck a second alarm shortly after reaching the home, where the fire quickly spread and caused major damage, officials said. Firefighters worked for about an hour before bringing the blaze under control, the statement said.

Officials said it appears the fire was accidental and not suspicious. The cause of the fire is under investigation by state and local fire and police departments.

Fire departments from Quincy, Boston, Abington, Randolph, and Weymouth provided mutual aid, with support from the Boston Sparks Association A-10 canteen, officials said.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine echoed O’Brien’s warnings and urged residents to check their smoke detectors.

“Test them every month, replace the batteries twice a year, and replace the alarm after 10 years,” Davine said. “If you’re purchasing a new one, select a photoelectric alarm from a well-known national brand. It should have a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature to reduce the chance that it will be disabled.”

