Man killed in Dorchester shooting early Saturday

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.
At 12:52 a.m., Boston police responded to 417 Geneva Ave. for a report of a person shot, according to a statement from police.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
He was not immediately identified.
No arrests have been made, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesman.
The department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide unit at 617-343-4470, police said. They can also anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
No other information was immediately available.
