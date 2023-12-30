fb-pixelMan killed in Dorchester shooting early Saturday - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Man killed in Dorchester shooting early Saturday

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated December 30, 2023, 39 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

At 12:52 a.m., Boston police responded to 417 Geneva Ave. for a report of a person shot, according to a statement from police.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was not immediately identified.

No arrests have been made, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesman.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide unit at 617-343-4470, police said. They can also anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

No other information was immediately available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

