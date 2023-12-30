One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 in New Bedford

A person died after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 in New Bedford Friday evening, according to State Police.
The person was not immediately identified.
The crash near Exit 4 temporarily closed part of the highway. It later reopened, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said around 8:30 p.m.
The State Police crime scene services and the collision analysis and reconstruction team responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
No further information was released.
