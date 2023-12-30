Suspect in custody after standoff at Mattapan apartment building

The person was injured in a fall and taken to a hospital, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at the scene.

Hostage negotiators also responded to 50 Fairlawn Ave. A standoff ensued, and a person was taken into custody, officials said at an afternoon press conference.

A SWAT team of the Boston Police Department descended on a Mattapan apartment building late Saturday morning for a report of shots fired just moments after firefighters arrived for a report of a fire, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 11:35 a.m., when police and fire responded to the large apartments for reports of a fire, and there were “[gun]shots fired from within one of the apartments” said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesman.

Advertisement

The building was evacuated, officials said.

At the scene early Saturday afternoon, there were dozens of police and fire vehicles and ambulances with flashing lights parked up and down Cummins Highway and Fairlawn Avenue.

Multiple uniformed police officers and about eight people in tactical gear marked Boston Fire Rescue stood at the corner of Cummins and Bismarck Street, where a crowd of onlookers had gathered in light rain.

At 1:15 pm another group of about eight in Boston Fire Rescue gear walked out of the cordoned off area to a smattering of applause from firefighters and onlookers.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was in custody or injured. A man was wheeled away on a stretcher.

Several roads in the area were closed as investigators continued to work the scene into mid-afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.