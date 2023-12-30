Here’s what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day.

Liquor stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Grocery stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.

Movie theaters: Open

Coffee Shops: Open at owners’ discretion.

Banks and stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries and schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Subways, buses, and the Ride will operate on a Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on a weekend schedule. No ferry service.

Boston parking meters: Not enforced.

Trash/recycling collection: Trash and recycling pickups may be delayed in some neighborhoods throughout the city of Boston. Check your neighborhood’s schedule.For residents outside of Boston or serviced by other providers, check with your trash and recycling services.

Source: www.mass.gov; boston.gov; www.mbta.com/holidays

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.