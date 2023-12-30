Third family member dies after Christmas night crash in Somerset

Her husband, Floriano Arruda, 73, and grandson, Jacoby Arruda, 15, both of Seekonk, also died also a result of the crash, Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Donna Arruda, 68, of Seekonk, died Friday at Rhode Island Hospital where she was taken following the horrific crash on the bridge, which connects Somerset and Fall River, prosecutors said.

A third family member has died following a Christmas night crash in Somerset involving an allegedly drunk driver who was going the wrong way on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

The driver, Adam Gauthier, 41 of New York City, now faces a new charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence, and motor vehicle homicide-OUI liquor, the statement said.

Gauthier had already been charged with two counts of manslaughter while operating under the influence, two counts of motor vehicle homicide-OUI liquor, and one count each of OUI-Liquor with serious bodily injury, according to prosecutors.

Gauthier was driving a Range Rover crossing the bridge eastbound in the westbound lane on Route 6 when he crashed head-on into the Arruda’s Infiniti SUV head on at about 11 p.m., the statement said.

Floriano Arruda was driving the Infiniti while his wife was in the front passenger seat and their grandson was in the back seat, officials said.

“All three of the Arrudas were rushed to area hospitals,” the statement said.

Jacoby was pronounced dead at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River on Christmas night, the statement said. Floriano was pronounced dead the following morning at Rhode Island Hospital.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash and sustained front end damage, the statement said. The driver and front seat passenger of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River.

Gauthier was arrested and then taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. He is scheduled to appear in Fall River District Court for an initial pre-trial hearing in the case on January 9.

The crash is under investigation, the statement said.

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurred on Christmas night,” Quinn said in the statement. “My heart grieves for the victims and their family for their terrible loss.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.