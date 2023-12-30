After several years as teammates, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle learning to play as linemates

This season, however, Jim Montgomery has had Marchand and Coyle play significant minutes together with a variety of right wingers, currently Jake DeBrusk .

The veterans never played together much as Marchand was always tied at the hip with Patrice Bergeron as his main puck supplier.

Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle have been trading barbs since becoming teammates in 2019. This season, however, they’ve been trading scoring chances.

Following an expected adjustment period, the two have been making strides and have given the Bruins a solid second scoring line. Coyle had a pair of goals and Marchand two assists in the 4-1 win over the Sabres Wednesday.

“I think [the chemistry is] much better now than where it was at the beginning of the year. I think we’re understanding how to play with each other more and which we knew would be the case,” Marchand said prior to Saturday night’s date with the Devils. “Anytime you switch lines up, there’s always a, not always, but at times there’s a feel-out period and I think we’ve found chemistry with guys in the past and we’re used to that, but I think we’re feeling much more confident with one another and showing.”

Coyle said he was familiar with Marchand’s tendencies from watching him play all these years, but it’s an entirely different ballgame when he’s a linemate.

“When you’re actually out there playing and reading off the guys, that’s always a work in progress and we’ve seen little spurts in getting to know each other and how we play. I think that’s only going to get better and better,” said Coyle. “But we do a lot of talking and get more comfortable with each other out on the ice, no matter who else we’re playing with. And you try to figure it out as quickly as you can, but he’s a world-class player, so it’s always exciting to play with guys of his caliber and you try to make the most of the opportunity.”

As for DeBrusk, he’s still trying to find his offensive groove, though he did have perhaps his best game of the season against the Sabres. Perhaps buoyed by the three-day break, he looked fleet afoot and picked up an assist on Coyle’s second power-play goal of the night.

Grzelcyk back on blue line

Matt Grzelcyk returned to the lineup after the defenseman missed three games with an upper-body injury suffered Dec. 19 against the Wild when he was crunched into the boards by Marcus Foligno.

Grzelcyk, who missed 10 games earlier this season because of injury, slotted in on the third pairing with fellow Boston University alum Kevin Shattenkirk.

Grzelcyk’s normal partner, Charlie McAvoy, skated with rookie Mason Lohrei. Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo were the other pairing.

Parker Wotherspoon was the healthy scratch, while defenseman Ian Mitchell cleared waivers and was assigned to Providence.

Merkulov makes debut

As expected, Georgii Merkulov made his NHL debut, centering James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic. He is the fourth Bruin to make his debut this season along with Matt Poitras, Johnny Beecher, and Lohrei, whom Merkulov played with at Ohio State. “He’s another guy that makes guys better out there. He’s got that ability to just make those little slip plays, skill plays and just find guys,” said Lohrei. “And then obviously he’s got that scoring touch still. If you get [the puck] to him anywhere in a good scoring area, it’s got a chance of going in.” ... David Pastrnak headed into the weekend with an NHL-best 56 goals in the 2023 calendar year ... The Bruins have a league-leading 122 wins since Jan. 1, 2022. According to NHL stats, their 258 points over that period are tied with the 1977-78 Canadiens for the most over a two-year period ... Song of the night: “Good Ones,” by Charli XCX ... Following the game, the club will charter to Detroit for a New Year’s Eve game with the Red Wings.

