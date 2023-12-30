Devils at Bruins: Boston caps 2023 with a back-to-back slate starting Saturday

The Bruins are fitting all the hockey they can into the end of 2023, and it starts with Saturday’s matchup against the Devils.

Boston (20-7-6) had lost four straight games and five of its last six (three in OT) prior to Wednesday’s 4-1 victory against the Sabres. The first loss in that skid came against the Devils (19-13-2), a 2-1 overtime defeat on Dec. 13.

New Jersey has since endured its own ups and downs but is currently riding a three-game win streak with triumphs against the Red Wings, Blue Jackets, and Senators. Six different Devils scored in their most recent 6-2 win against Ottawa on Friday.