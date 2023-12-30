Devils at Bruins: Boston caps 2023 with a back-to-back slate starting Saturday

The Bruins are fitting all the hockey they can into the end of 2023, and it starts with Saturday’s matchup against the Devils.
Boston (20-7-6) had lost four straight games and five of its last six (three in OT) prior to Wednesday’s 4-1 victory against the Sabres. The first loss in that skid came against the Devils (19-13-2), a 2-1 overtime defeat on Dec. 13.
New Jersey has since endured its own ups and downs but is currently riding a three-game win streak with triumphs against the Red Wings, Blue Jackets, and Senators. Six different Devils scored in their most recent 6-2 win against Ottawa on Friday.
Boston finishes off the calendar year with a back-to-back, traveling to face the Red Wings on Sunday.
Here’s a preview of today’s matchup:
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -165. O/U: 6.0.
DEVILS
Season record: 19-13-2. vs. spread: 9-25. Over/under: 22-11, 1 push
Last 10 games: 6-3-1. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6
BRUINS
Season record: 20-7-6. vs. spread: 17-16. Over/under: 15-18
Last 10 games: 4-3-3. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 4-6
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: New Jersey 119, Boston 102
Goals allowed: New Jersey 119, Boston 86
Power play: New Jersey 29.9%, Boston 26.5%
Penalty minutes: New Jersey 276, Boston 363
Penalty kill: New Jersey 79.1%, Boston 86.5%
Faceoffs won: New Jersey 53.4%, Boston 50.4%
Stat of the day: Georgii Merkulov ranked fourth in the AHL with 30 points in 31 games prior to the Bruins calling him up on Friday.
Notes: The Devils are just 1-5-1 on the second game of back-to-backs this season. New Jersey is 11-5-0 on the road, while the Bruins are 10-2-3 at home. ... Friday marked New Jersey goaltender Nico Daws’ first NHL game since he underwent hip surgery in June. ... After scoring his 12th goal against the Sabres, Charlie Coyle remains on pace to surpass his career-high 21 goals in a season, set in 2015-16 with the Wild. ... David Pastrnak continues to lead the NHL in total shots on goal (166) and is on pace to do so for the second straight season.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.