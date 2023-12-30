Bruins take control with four-goal second period, never look back in win over Devils

Boston (21-7-6) followed with four more unanswered goals (two each for David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk) for its second straight win after four straight losses before the Christmas break.

Trailing, 2-0, Brad Marchand clipped a puck off Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek’s stick to set up Jake DeBrusk’s first goal in 11 games and completely change the momentum of the game.

Sparked by the hustle of their captain, the Bruins rode a four-goal second-period surge en route to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils Saturday night in the final game of the calendar year at TD Garden.

The only downside to the win was a left leg injury suffered by Charlie McAvoy when he collided with Linus Ullmark late in the third period.

The Bruins owned the territorial edge over the first 20 minutes, but as is often the case in hockey, that doesn’t mean much when you run into a hot goalie.

Vanecek stopped all 13 shots he faced to keep the home team off the scoresheet after one.

Vanecek was particularly impressive during a late first-period stretch when it felt as though the Bruins were on the power play. Boston peppered him with several testers but the pride of Havlickuv Brod, Czechia, kept coming up aces.

Among his dandies were a left pad save on Pavel Zacha’s breakaway, a stick swat on Pastrnak in close, and a two-shot sequence from Mason Lohrei, including one from behind the net.

The Devils held a 1-0 lead through most of the period, quickly capitalizing on a Shattenkirk high-sticking penalty.

Just six seconds after Shattenkirk took a seat, the Devils took the lead.

Jack Hughes moved in from the blue line and zipped the puck to Tyler Toffoli at the goal line. Toffoli one-touched to an unmarked Nico Hischier and he one-touched over Ullmark’s shoulder.

Tic-tac-toe-ouch.

Pastrnak was whistled for a dubious tripping penalty against Jack Hughes with 1:31 left in the period but the Bruins were able to kill that time and the spillover seconds into the second.

Seconds later, however, the Devils doubled their lead when Luke Hughes coasted in and ripped a riser from the top of the left circle that Ullmark missed with his glove.

It was the seventh goal of the season for the Devils defenseman.

The Bruins got on the board on the pure hustle of Marchand.

With Vanecek behind his net to collect the puck, Marchand swooped in and bumped the puck off the goalie’s stick and threw it out front where it deflected off a defender’s stick to DeBrusk.

The Boston winger went hard to the net and wrapped a backhander around Vanecek’s outstretched left pad to make it 2-1.

It was the start of a surge that saw the Bruins take control.

Boston tied it when defenseman Brendan Carlo fired on Vanecek and as the puck leaked past the goalie, Pastrnak swept it in for the equalizer.

Marchand had a direct hand in the go-ahead goal.

Charging into the New Jersey zone to nullify an icing, he was grabbed by New Jersey’s Kevin Bahl, who was sent off for holding.

On the ensuing power play, DeBrusk, fresh off the bench, fielded a McAvoy pass and threaded the needle to Pastrnak, who got Vanecek to commit to his left before dumping a backhander into the vacated left side.

With the Garden still buzzing, Boston made it 4-2 courtesy of a Boston University triumvirate.

Charlie Coyle spun at the goal line and dished to Matt Grzelcyk at the blue line. Grzelcyk fired to Shattenkirk, who gunned a wrister past Vanecek for the two-goal lead Boston held heading into the third.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.