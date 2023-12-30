Chris Sale clinched a World Series for the Red Sox, but his legacy in Boston became defined by absence

Sale has been a tall ghost since, a series of injuries turning him into a part-time pitcher .

The pitch sent villainous Manny Machado to one knee as he swung and missed. Sale raised both arms, the king of baseball in that moment . Christian Vázquez embraced him with a flying leap and the celebration was underway.

The lasting memory of Chris Sale for Red Sox fans will forever be the devastating slider he threw to end the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Now he’s the latest champion to depart Boston, traded to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday for infielder Vaughn Grissom. The Red Sox included $17 million to make the deal and get a better player in return.

The Red Sox have made some confounding decisions with notable players in recent seasons. But this surprise move makes sense.

Sale turns 35 in March and is a long way from the pitcher who clinched the World Series. He has appeared in only 56 games the last five seasons because of Tommy John surgery, a fractured rib, a broken finger, and a broken wrist suffered when he supposedly tumbled off a bicycle.

Shoulder inflammation limited Sale to 20 starts last season. He returned in August with diminished velocity and was held to 80-85 pitches in most of his starts.

In an annual event, we were told Sale would return home to Florida and work out diligently at JetBlue Park to prepare for the season, which he has no doubt done. But the next broken bone or sore joint is only a matter of time.

Then Sale will beat himself up to the media and disappear into his rehab work for several weeks. It’s a familiar event at this point.

For the last few years, Sale has been more of a guest star than part of the team. The spindly frame that made him one of the best pitchers of his generation simply broke down.

Sale hasn’t received a Cy Young vote or been an All-Star since 2018. He has thrown 298⅓ innings since that strikeout of Machado, only 84 fewer than he did in 2017 for the Sox after coming over from the White Sox.

Sale waived his no-trade rights to make the deal. It’s a golden opportunity for him. The Braves won 104 games last season and Sale can slot into the middle of their rotation.

Atlanta has spring training in North Port, Fla., only 90 miles from his home. It’s not as convenient as Fort Myers, but it works.

Saving $10.5 million in payroll ($8.6 million for luxury tax purposes) and getting a legitimate infield prospect in Grissom is a smart deal for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. The alternative was riding out the final season of Sale’s contract and hoping he stays healthy.

Now the Red Sox are positioned to sign another free agent starter and/or work a trade to improve the rotation.

Given the uncertainty beyond Brayan Bello and newly signed Lucas Giolito, the Sox should not stop at one addition.

Kutter Crawford showed promise last season, but is not yet an established starter. Nick Pivetta performed well in a hybrid role but only after losing his spot in the rotation. Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock have had their opportunities.

Advertisement

Grissom, who turns 23 on Friday, could fill the team’s hole at second base. He has played 64 games for the Braves the last two seasons after making his debut when he was 21.

Grissom hit .330 with a .920 OPS in 102 Triple A games last season.

The Red Sox used 44 players in 2018. Rafael Devers is the only player still in the organization. The only coaches remaining are Alex Cora and Ramón Vázquez.

Sale’s strikeout of Machado is ancient history. Now he is, too.

