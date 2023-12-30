Red Sox trade Chris Sale to Braves for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom

The Red Sox are trading Chris Sale to the Braves in a deal that will return highly-regarded infield prospect Vaughn Grissom, a league source confirmed to the Globe.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with the news.
BREAKING: The Atlanta Braves are acquiring seven-time All-Star Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. Well-regarded infield prospect Vaughn Grissom is the return to Boston, which will send money with Sale, who waived his no-trade clause to join Atlanta— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 30, 2023
Sale, a seven-time All-Star, had been with the Red Sox since 2017.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com. Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.