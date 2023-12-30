fb-pixelRed Sox trade Chris Sale to Braves for Vaughn Grissom Skip to main content
Red Sox trade Chris Sale to Braves for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom

By Ethan Fuller and Alex Speier Globe Correspondent and Globe Staff,Updated December 30, 2023, 11 minutes ago
The Red Sox are reportedly trading Chris Sale to the Braves.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox are trading Chris Sale to the Braves in a deal that will return highly-regarded infield prospect Vaughn Grissom, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with the news.

Sale, a seven-time All-Star, had been with the Red Sox since 2017.

