Colts tight end Drew Ogletree held in jail after being arrested Friday on domestic violence charges

Ogletree is accused in a probable cause affidavit of body slamming a woman Tuesday in Hendricks County after she looked at his phone and discovered that he was cheating on her, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The 25-year-old was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Indiana court records show. Both are felonies.

Accounts provided by both the woman and Ogletree indicated she attempted to “smack” him, but did not. She told police Ogletree “body slammed” her to the ground. Ogletree told officers he pushed her to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

Responding officers with the Avon Police Department found the woman in pain and unable to move, the affidavit shows. She was taken to a hospital to have her injuries assessed.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Ogletree remained held without bond Saturday at the Hendricks County Jail pending a Tuesday court hearing, a deputy said. The court also issued a no-contact order.

The Colts said the team knows about the arrest and later issued a statement attributed to an NFL spokesperson that said the league placed Ogletree on the commissioner exempt list. “Ogletree may not practice or attend games while on the list,” according to the statement.

Ogletree was the Colts’ sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State in the 2022 draft. He has nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season for the 8-7 Colts, who are chasing a playoff spot. The team plays at home against the Raiders on Sunday.

Stokes goes on IR

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes has gone back on injured reserve as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue, causing one more obstacle for a secondary that’s already missing suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Advertisement

Stokes hadn’t been listed on Friday’s injury report, but the Packers announced the hamstring issue would prevent the 2021 first-round pick from Georgia from playing Sunday at Minnesota. Later Saturday, the Packers placed him on injured reserve.

The hamstring problem caused Stokes to spend time on injured reserve earlier this season. Stokes has played in just three games all season and was limited to four special-teams snaps in one of them.

Earlier in the year, he was dealing with a foot injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season.

The Packers (7-8) had announced that Alexander would be serving a one-game suspension because of conduct detrimental to the team. That means Alexander and Stokes will be sidelined when the Packers face All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings (7-8) in a game with huge playoff implications for both teams.

Alexander appointed himself as a captain for Green Bay’s 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday and then botched the pregame coin flip by saying the Packers wanted to go on defense rather than deferring their choice to the second half. Alexander got an assist when referee Alex Kemp asked Alexander to clarify, after Packers coach Matt LaFleur had told the officiating crew in advance what he wanted in the event Green Bay won the toss.

Seattle loses Adams

The Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve, ending his regular season after he missed the previous two games because of lingering issues with his knee.

The move came a day after Adams was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers. Adams had returned to practice in a limited fashion for two days this week, but he did not practice Friday and coach Pete Carroll said the decision was made that he wouldn’t play in Week 17.

Advertisement

Discussions of shutting down Adams for the season have been ongoing for the past couple of weeks as he’s dealt with discomfort in his knee while making his return from surgery for a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season that cost him more than a year of playing time.

Adams, who was acquired by the Seahawks before the 2020 season from the New York Jets, has had an injury-riddled tenure in Seattle. Each of his four seasons with the Seahawks have been defined by injuries that have cost him significant time.

Seattle also cut veteran defensive end Frank Clark. Carroll had been oddly evasive when answering questions about Clark’s status following practice Friday. Clark was expected to be inactive against the Steelers for the fourth time in the past six games despite not being listed as having any sort of injury.

The Seahawks also downgraded linebacker Jordyn Brooks to out for Sunday. He had been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury that was aggravated in last week’s win at Tennessee. With Brooks sidelined, former Pittsburgh first-round draft pick Devin Bush is expected to get the start against his former team.